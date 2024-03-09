Russia announces "massive UAV attack" on Taganrog
Kyiv • UNN
Russian air defense repelled a "massive drone attack" on Taganrog, with no reported casualties or damage, while one Ukrainian drone was shot down over Kursk.
Air defense systems destroyed unmanned aerial vehicles over Kursk and Taganrog. No casualties or damage were reported.
Russian air defense forces repelled a "massive UAV attack" in Taganrog, Governor Vasily Golubev said on Telegram, UNN reports .
Details
Consequences on the ground are being clarified
Context
On the night of March 9, a missile alert was issued in the Kursk region. One Ukrainian UAV was shot down over Kursk, Governor Roman Starovoit reported on Telegram.