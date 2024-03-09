Russia announces "massive UAV attack" on Taganrog

Air defense systems destroyed unmanned aerial vehicles over Kursk and Taganrog. No casualties or damage were reported.

Russian air defense forces repelled a "massive UAV attack" in Taganrog, Governor Vasily Golubev said on Telegram, UNN reports .

Details

Consequences on the ground are being clarified Golubev added

Context

On the night of March 9, a missile alert was issued in the Kursk region. One Ukrainian UAV was shot down over Kursk, Governor Roman Starovoit reported on Telegram.