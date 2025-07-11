UAH 25.5 million in losses from timber procurement: a lieutenant colonel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has been notified of suspicion

An officer of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, exceeding his authority, purchased timber for UAH 91.6 million, including unjustified delivery to the combat zone. This caused losses to the state budget of UAH 25.533 million. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

The Desniansky Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the field of defense, together with the SBI, informed the deputy commander of one of the military units (a person authorized to conduct procurements), a lieutenant colonel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, of suspicion of committing an offense under Part 5 of Article 426-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. - the report says.

Exceeding his official powers, the officer, within the framework of a contract dated 20.02.2023 for a total amount of UAH 91.6 million, purchased timber from a private firm in violation of the requirements of current legislation.

In particular, he groundlessly included in the contract terms for the delivery of timber to the zone of active hostilities (exclusively the front line of defense), and not to the military unit, which caused damage to the state budget in the form of excessively used and paid budget funds totaling UAH 25.533 million.

The losses are confirmed by the conclusion of a forensic economic examination.

Searches were also conducted on the territory of the military unit and at the place of residence of the suspected serviceman.

