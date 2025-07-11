UAH 25.5 million in losses from timber procurement: a lieutenant colonel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has been notified of suspicion

$41.820.05
48.980.13
ukenru
For over a day, Kyiv has been searching for the killer of an SBU colonel: what is known
Exclusive
07:47 AM • 4172 views
For over a day, Kyiv has been searching for the killer of an SBU colonel: what is known
Exclusive
06:48 AM • 6828 views
Aviation enterprises should be included in Defence City, criteria need to be softened - Hudymenko
Exclusive
06:21 AM • 11334 views
Streetlights were turned on in Kyiv in the middle of the day: Kyiv City State Administration explained the reason
Exclusive
05:21 AM • 12779 views
How to help a child develop emotional resilience: advice from a psychologist
02:07 AM • 15395 views
Trump prepares "important statement" on Russia amid lack of progress in negotiations
July 10, 04:18 PM • 25845 views
Coalition of the willing will get headquarters in Paris, and a coordination group will be formed in Kyiv - media
Exclusive
July 10, 02:43 PM • 119719 views
Fulfilled a contract - responsible for the counterparty? Experts draw attention to gaps in approaches to the responsibility of customers in economic relations
Exclusive
July 10, 01:59 PM • 127546 views
No aircraft manufacturing, no full defense: why aviation should be in Defence City
July 10, 01:33 PM • 66045 views
Ukraine attracted 10 billion euros: Zelenskyy announced that 200 agreements were signed at the Recovery Conference
Exclusive
July 10, 01:06 PM • 61240 views
Abolition of marketing destroys pharmacies - economist Kushniruk
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
4.4m/s
51%
746mm
Popular news
Bad weather paralyzed Cherkasy region: fallen trees and de-energized villagesJuly 11, 12:48 AM • 18489 views
Night strike on Chuhuiv: houses and hospital destroyed, there are woundedJuly 11, 01:03 AM • 12893 views
Morning explosion in Kharkiv: the enemy attacks the city with kamikaze drones02:42 AM • 15147 views
Attack on Kharkiv with "Shaheds": residential buildings and medical facility hit03:12 AM • 19671 views
Delaying can be tantamount to sabotage: when ARMA finally chooses a manager for Gulliver shopping mall05:00 AM • 18831 views
Publications
Delaying can be tantamount to sabotage: when ARMA finally chooses a manager for Gulliver shopping mall05:00 AM • 18944 views
Car for almost 3 million: will the head of ARMA Duma explain who and why approved this “luxury” purchaseJuly 10, 03:21 PM • 82265 views
Fulfilled a contract - responsible for the counterparty? Experts draw attention to gaps in approaches to the responsibility of customers in economic relations
Exclusive
July 10, 02:43 PM • 119719 views
No aircraft manufacturing, no full defense: why aviation should be in Defence City
Exclusive
July 10, 01:59 PM • 127546 views
Judicial silence and a salary of 641 thousand hryvnias: what is known about the case of the NBU's chief lawyer Oleksandr ZymaJuly 10, 12:07 PM • 110517 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Friedrich Merz
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Italy
Kharkiv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Brad Pitt sued Angelina Jolie over winery saleJuly 10, 05:43 PM • 28087 views
Kate Middleton spotted in a tiara for the first time in almost 2 yearsJuly 9, 08:49 AM • 170476 views
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happensJuly 7, 08:59 AM • 297901 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 474990 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 302067 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Shahed-136
The New York Times
El País
Lancet (loitering munition)

UAH 25.5 million in losses from timber procurement: a lieutenant colonel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has been notified of suspicion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 314 views

The deputy commander of a military unit has been notified of suspicion for exceeding his authority. The officer procured timber with violations, including delivery to the combat zone instead of the military unit, which caused losses of UAH 25.5 million.

UAH 25.5 million in losses from timber procurement: a lieutenant colonel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has been notified of suspicion

An officer of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, exceeding his authority, purchased timber for UAH 91.6 million, including unjustified delivery to the combat zone. This caused losses to the state budget of UAH 25.533 million. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

The Desniansky Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the field of defense, together with the SBI, informed the deputy commander of one of the military units (a person authorized to conduct procurements), a lieutenant colonel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, of suspicion of committing an offense under Part 5 of Article 426-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

- the report says.

Exceeding his official powers, the officer, within the framework of a contract dated 20.02.2023 for a total amount of UAH 91.6 million, purchased timber from a private firm in violation of the requirements of current legislation.

In particular, he groundlessly included in the contract terms for the delivery of timber to the zone of active hostilities (exclusively the front line of defense), and not to the military unit, which caused damage to the state budget in the form of excessively used and paid budget funds totaling UAH 25.533 million.

The losses are confirmed by the conclusion of a forensic economic examination.

Searches were also conducted on the territory of the military unit and at the place of residence of the suspected serviceman.

Deputy General Director of KP "Informatyka" received a suspicion: overpaid 2.1 million hryvnias for computer equipment10.07.25, 15:47 • 2490 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

WarCrimes and emergencies
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9