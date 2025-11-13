UAH 1.4 million for "influencing" drone procurement for the Armed Forces: another suspect in the case received a notice of suspicion

The assistant head of one of the public organizations received a suspicion in a case of millions of manipulations in drone procurement. He is accused of abuse during the distribution of funds intended for the purchase of drones for the military. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General and the National Police of Ukraine.

Details

According to the investigation, the head of the NGO demanded a bribe of UAH 1.4 million from the commander of one of the military units in Boryspil district. This unit received UAH 2.4 million from local self-government bodies in 2025 for the purchase of drones. However, he convinced the commander that it was thanks to his "assistance" that the funds were allocated, and demanded part of the amount as a "reward."

In addition, he incited the serviceman to write off the drones as allegedly destroyed in the combat zone. Thus, the defendant planned to appropriate state funds.

He involved an accomplice in the scheme, who helped with coordination and money transfer.

The defendant planned to appropriate funds that, allegedly with his assistance, local authorities allocated for the purchase of drones. Thus, the actual supply of drones to the military was not planned, and the allocated funds were to be distributed among the participants of the scheme. - say the National Police.

The head of the NGO was detained back in October by operatives of the Strategic Investigations Department of the National Police together with investigators of the Kyiv Oblast police after receiving the second part of the illegal benefit - 31 thousand US dollars. The money was seized, and he was notified of suspicion.

Subsequently, the police collected evidence of the involvement in the scheme of a member of the public organization and, concurrently, its head's assistant. On November 11, prosecutors reported new suspicions to the head of the NGO and his accomplice: in an attempted incitement to seize someone else's property on an especially large scale, committed by a group of persons during martial law (Part 2 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 15, Part 4 of Article 27, Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The head of the organization is additionally charged with illegal storage of weapons and ammunition (Part 1 of Article 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment from three to seven years.

The issue of choosing preventive measures in the form of detention is being resolved. The investigation is ongoing.

Recall

In Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions, law enforcement officers exposed VVK officials who, for bribes, "transferred" military personnel from combat units to the rear. The cost of the "service" ranged from 3 to 15 thousand dollars.