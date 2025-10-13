Tyson Fury's 16-year-old daughter got engaged: Paris Fury defended her daughter's choice

The eldest daughter of British boxing champion Tyson Fury, 16-year-old Venezuela, got engaged to her boxer boyfriend Noah Price on her birthday. Despite a wave of criticism, her mother, Paris, supported her daughter, stating that it aligns with the values of the Fury family, writes UNN with reference to the Daily Mail.

Details

Tyson and Paris Fury's eldest daughter, Venezuela, celebrated her engagement on her sixteenth birthday at Spooky World UK amusement park in Warrington. Her chosen one is boxer Noah Price.

On the same day, Paris and Tyson publicly defended their daughter's engagement.

The father shared a video on his Instagram page in which the narrator states: "50 years ago, people married at 18 and stayed together until death. Today, people wait until 30 to marry and divorce within three years."

After this, Paris frankly and publicly noted: "I encouraged her to wait as long as possible, but she was determined."

Love story resembles parents'

The love story of Venezuela and her fiancé Noah Price largely resembles the romance of Tyson and Paris themselves: the future couple met when he was 17 and she was 15. They officially renewed their relationship on her sixteenth birthday.

Paris and Tyson Fury, now 35 and 37 respectively, married in 2008 in Doncaster when she was just 19 and he was 21. The couple later renewed their wedding vows in April 2013 in New York, and this August celebrated their third wedding – this time in the south of France, surrounded by their seven children.

In a comment to The Mirror, Paris shared: "We are all very happy for her and Noah, they are a wonderful couple and genuinely happy about this next chapter in her life."

"Yes, she is young, but, as we all know, this is in line with our traditions and values. I was engaged to Tyson at 17, so we have a small age difference," the mother emphasized.

Meghan Markle "invited herself" to Paris Fashion Week