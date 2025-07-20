Typhoon Wipha caused air travel problems in Hong Kong and southern China

$41.870.00
48.450.00
ukenru
The man who attacked a shopping mall visitor with a knife in Kyiv turned out to be a former military serviceman
Exclusive
09:39 AM • 5252 views
The man who attacked a shopping mall visitor with a knife in Kyiv turned out to be a former military serviceman
Exclusive
07:27 AM • 11785 views
One of the most stressful weeks of the year: astro-forecast for July 21–27
July 19, 09:47 PM • 22425 views
Usyk defeated Dubois by knockout in the fifth round and became the undisputed world champion (video)
July 19, 05:59 PM • 47982 views
Sanctions coming soon: Zelenskyy announced the first decisions of the renewed National Security and Defense Council
July 19, 05:24 PM • 36187 views
Zelenskyy stated that the team is currently working on another exchange
July 19, 02:56 PM • 35911 views
Zelenskyy updates NSDC composition after government personnel changes
July 18, 06:06 PM • 102342 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekend
Exclusive
July 18, 03:17 PM • 227757 views
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
Exclusive
July 18, 02:59 PM • 109096 views
Algorithms that decide for us: are we ready for AI in banking?
Exclusive
July 18, 02:38 PM • 99136 views
Russian attacks: it became known how many healthcare and educational institutions were damaged in Dnipro
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
3.6m/s
71%
742mm
Popular news
Explosions, fires in buildings, burning cars: UAVs attacked Moscow and Moscow OblastJuly 20, 01:19 AM • 21167 views
"Sleeping Prince" dies in Saudi Arabia after more than 20 years in a comaJuly 20, 01:49 AM • 15780 views
Georgia will not be able to join the EU until "fair elections" are held in the country - European ParliamentJuly 20, 03:41 AM • 3782 views
Cloudy with clearings, rain in Ukraine: weather forecast for July 20July 20, 04:05 AM • 4176 views
"We will return to using names of Ukrainian origin for foreign toponyms" - SybihaJuly 20, 04:44 AM • 8210 views
Publications
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
Exclusive
July 18, 03:17 PM • 227757 views
People's Deputy Hurin got into a scandal: why his statement outraged the militaryJuly 18, 02:37 PM • 151585 views
Retrograde Mercury 2025: Which three zodiac signs await trialsJuly 18, 11:48 AM • 218792 views
Usyk vs. Dubois: Bookmakers' odds and when the rematch for the undisputed world champion title will beginJuly 18, 10:40 AM • 239059 views
New additions to the new government: what is known about Denys Uliutin, Taras Kachka, and Oleksiy SobolevJuly 17, 02:31 PM • 416624 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Elon Musk
Jeffrey Epstein
Pope Leo XIV
Actual places
Ukraine
Germany
Donetsk Oblast
United States
Sumy Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closedJuly 19, 07:54 AM • 22023 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekendJuly 18, 06:06 PM • 102342 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 144913 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 147503 views
Queen Camilla celebrates 78th birthday: William and Kate congratulate Prince of Wales's stepmotherJuly 17, 01:55 PM • 152156 views
Actual
Facebook
Shahed-136
MIM-104 Patriot
Fox News
The Guardian

Typhoon Wipha caused air travel problems in Hong Kong and southern China

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1008 views

Typhoon Wipha caused the cancellation and delay of all daytime flights in Hong Kong, Shenzhen, Zhuhai, and Macau. Wind speeds reached 140 km/h, leading to the closure of amusement parks and the evacuation of over 200 people to shelters.

Typhoon Wipha caused air travel problems in Hong Kong and southern China

Typhoon Wipha caused serious flight disruptions on Sunday in Hong Kong and some neighboring Chinese airports, moving west along the southern coast. Hong Kong, Shenzhen, Zhuhai, and Macau airports canceled or delayed all their daytime flights, according to their websites. The movement of some high-speed trains in the area was suspended, UNN reports with reference to CNBC.

Details

The Hong Kong Observatory issued a hurricane warning at level ten, the highest danger level. The storm's epicenter passed just south of the city around noon with a maximum sustained wind speed of 140 kilometers per hour.

The government reported that over 200 people went to public shelters and that it received dozens of reports of fallen trees. Hong Kong Disneyland and other amusement parks were closed.

The storm, which reached typhoon strength overnight, was moving towards Macau and the neighboring Chinese city of Zhuhai. It was forecast to make landfall late on Sunday and continue moving west, reaching Vietnam later this week.

Wipha, which is a Thai name, passed over the Philippines with tropical storm force and flooded parts of Taiwan on Saturday. Typhoon names in the western Pacific are chosen by countries in the region.

In the Philippines, the storm intensified seasonal monsoon rains, causing at least one villager to die in floods in the northern province of Cagayan.

More than 370,000 people were affected by the stormy weather, which lasted several days, including 43,000 who fled to government shelters or relatives' homes due to floods, landslides, and strong winds. According to officials, the storm damaged more than 400 homes.

Addition

Tropical Storm "Danas" is heading towards the eastern coast of China, with Zhejiang province preparing for its landfall. The storm has already swept through Taiwan, causing two deaths and injuring over 600.

Powerful Category 3 Hurricane "Erik" reached the coast of southern Mexico in Oaxaca state. Maximum wind speeds reached 210 km/h, with destructive winds and heavy rains expected.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

News of the World
Vietnam
Mexico
Philippines
Hong Kong
Taiwan
China
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9