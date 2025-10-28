Two children tragically died in Mykolaiv: their mother left them alone in the apartment for half a day - police

In Mykolaiv, two young children died after their mother left them alone in an apartment for half a day. Police are investigating the circumstances; preliminary reports suggest the children died from carbon monoxide poisoning, the Main Directorate of the National Police in Mykolaiv Oblast reported on Tuesday, according to UNN.

Law enforcement officers preliminarily found that the woman left her four-year-old son and three-year-old daughter alone in the apartment for half a day. Upon returning home in a state of alcoholic intoxication, the mother found the children without signs of life and the apartment filled with steam. - the police reported.

Details

The report of the incident was received by the police from a resident of Mykolaiv yesterday, October 27.

"During the inspection of the premises, law enforcement officers found the bodies of two young children - a three-year-old girl and a four-year-old boy. Police noticed condensation from steam on the ceiling of the room," the report says.

During the examination of the children's bodies, the forensic medical expert, as stated, "found no external signs of violent death."

During the initial investigative actions, law enforcement officers, as reported, established that the woman had left the two children unattended the previous evening. "When she returned the next day, she found her son and daughter without signs of life. At the same time, the hot water tap was open in the bathroom, and the apartment was filled with steam," the report notes.

To establish the final cause of death, the bodies were sent for forensic medical examinations. According to preliminary conclusions of specialists, the children died as a result of carbon monoxide poisoning. - the police reported.

The woman was detained by investigators in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.

A pre-trial investigation has been launched on the grounds of crimes provided for in Part 1 of Article 166 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine "Malicious non-fulfillment by parents, guardians or trustees of legally established duties to care for a child or a person for whom guardianship or trusteeship has been established, which led to grave consequences" and Part 3 of Article 135 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine "Leaving in danger, which led to death."

The issue of notifying the detainee of suspicion is being resolved.

