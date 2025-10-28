Two children tragically died in Mykolaiv: their mother left them alone in the apartment for half a day - police

$42.070.07
Heating season has started: 13 regions are already connecting residential buildings to heat - Ministry of Development
Exclusive
09:42 AM • 7994 views
25.5 thousand foreign students study in Ukrainian universities: most are from China, and over 400 are from the Russian Federation
Exclusive
09:30 AM • 11875 views
Former head of "Ukrenergo" accused of large-scale fraud
09:24 AM • 11808 views
Zelenskyy named October 28 as the start date of the heating season
Exclusive
09:16 AM • 12043 views
Law enforcement officers detained former head of "Ukrenergo" Kudrytskyi: details of the case of embezzlement of millions at energy system facilities
Exclusive
08:00 AM • 12783 views
Should we hope for a warm winter: a meteorologist gave a forecast
07:39 AM • 26556 views
How to quickly and affordably decorate your home for Halloween: a practical guide for every room
07:00 AM • 22964 views
Magnetic storms in November: when to expect solar flares
06:38 AM • 12815 views
Hungary wants to form an alliance of Ukraine skeptics in the EU with the Czech Republic and Slovakia - Politico
Exclusive
October 27, 02:34 PM • 47525 views
It will become more difficult to buy medicines: Ukrainians against the initiative to reduce the number of pharmacies
Tags
Authors
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Popular news
Orban: peace treaty on war in Ukraine to be signed in Budapest
Ukrainian border guards showed the destruction of enemy logistics, vehicles, and UAVs in the Northern Slobozhansky direction
Trump named possible successors for US president
Jessica Alba publicly showed off her new "Top Gun" boyfriend on Instagram
"AAL Group Effect": experts demand more thorough checks of companies working with sensitive information for ties to the Russian Federation
Publications
"AAL Group Effect": experts demand more thorough checks of companies working with sensitive information for ties to the Russian Federation
25.5 thousand foreign students study in Ukrainian universities: most are from China, and over 400 are from the Russian Federation
Exclusive
09:42 AM • 7994 views
How to quickly and affordably decorate your home for Halloween: a practical guide for every room
Magnetic storms in November: when to expect solar flares
5 classic Halloween punches: warm up and get into the holiday spirit
UNN Lite
Jessica Alba publicly showed off her new "Top Gun" boyfriend on Instagram
How to quickly and affordably decorate your home for Halloween: a practical guide for every room
Britney Spears' ex-husband released a book and says the singer needs help
Meghan Markle wore a $1600 outfit for Halloween celebration with Prince Harry and children
Sydney Sweeney Debuts Striking Bob Haircut Amid Scooter Braun Romance Rumors
Two children tragically died in Mykolaiv: their mother left them alone in the apartment for half a day - police

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3164 views

Two young children died in Mykolaiv after their mother left them alone in the apartment for half a day.

Two children tragically died in Mykolaiv: their mother left them alone in the apartment for half a day - police

In Mykolaiv, two young children died after their mother left them alone in an apartment for half a day. Police are investigating the circumstances; preliminary reports suggest the children died from carbon monoxide poisoning, the Main Directorate of the National Police in Mykolaiv Oblast reported on Tuesday, according to UNN.

Law enforcement officers preliminarily found that the woman left her four-year-old son and three-year-old daughter alone in the apartment for half a day. Upon returning home in a state of alcoholic intoxication, the mother found the children without signs of life and the apartment filled with steam.

- the police reported.

Details

The report of the incident was received by the police from a resident of Mykolaiv yesterday, October 27.

"During the inspection of the premises, law enforcement officers found the bodies of two young children - a three-year-old girl and a four-year-old boy. Police noticed condensation from steam on the ceiling of the room," the report says.

During the examination of the children's bodies, the forensic medical expert, as stated, "found no external signs of violent death."

During the initial investigative actions, law enforcement officers, as reported, established that the woman had left the two children unattended the previous evening. "When she returned the next day, she found her son and daughter without signs of life. At the same time, the hot water tap was open in the bathroom, and the apartment was filled with steam," the report notes.

To establish the final cause of death, the bodies were sent for forensic medical examinations. According to preliminary conclusions of specialists, the children died as a result of carbon monoxide poisoning.

- the police reported.

The woman was detained by investigators in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.

A pre-trial investigation has been launched on the grounds of crimes provided for in Part 1 of Article 166 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine "Malicious non-fulfillment by parents, guardians or trustees of legally established duties to care for a child or a person for whom guardianship or trusteeship has been established, which led to grave consequences" and Part 3 of Article 135 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine "Leaving in danger, which led to death."

The issue of notifying the detainee of suspicion is being resolved.

Man and two children died in a fire in Kyiv region05.10.25, 10:51 • 10419 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Heating
National Police of Ukraine
Mykolaiv