Two women injured in Zaporizhzhia region as a result of enemy strikes

$41.510.00
46.890.00
ukenru
A week of transformations, emotional depth and unexpected changes: astrological forecast for May 12–18
Exclusive
05:40 AM • 388 views

A week of transformations, emotional depth and unexpected changes: astrological forecast for May 12–18

03:50 AM • 8184 views

Britain convenes European foreign ministers to discuss support for Ukraine

May 11, 05:14 PM • 29312 views

We expect a ceasefire and I will personally wait for Putin in Turkey - Zelenskyy

May 11, 05:32 AM • 55775 views

Trump made a statement after Putin refused to start a ceasefire on May 12: details

May 10, 02:21 PM • 75016 views

Macron announced elements of deterring the Russian Federation after the start of the ceasefire

May 10, 10:49 AM • 93094 views

Ukraine and allies ready for complete ceasefire from Monday: leaders of "coalition of the willing" and Zelenskyy held conversation with Trump

May 9, 06:38 PM • 82232 views

Rubio, Witcoff and Kellogg had a telephone conversation with the Presidential Office: it was about a ceasefire

May 9, 06:26 PM • 104928 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 04:40 PM • 61755 views

Ukraine expels two Hungarian diplomats in response to Hungary's actions - MFA

Exclusive
May 9, 03:09 PM • 72379 views

How the IMEI system works, who can check their phone and why technical solutions alone are not enough to combat the "gray" market - expert commentary

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
2m/s
65%
749mm
Popular news

The fire in the Warsaw shopping center was arson, ordered by Russia - Tusk

May 11, 08:30 PM • 8444 views

Russians take schoolchildren from TOT on excursions to Kursk region under the guise of "honoring the victims of Ukrainian aggression" - CNS

May 11, 09:39 PM • 6962 views

An operational headquarters of the Russian Armed Forces has been hit in Rylsk, Kursk region - media

11:48 PM • 12242 views

Russia is preparing an agreement on Ukraine's surrender, based on the "Istanbul Protocols" of 2022 - ISW

12:56 AM • 5448 views

In Kyiv, rescuers carried a cat and a dog out of a burning apartment

01:19 AM • 7848 views
Publications

A week of transformations, emotional depth and unexpected changes: astrological forecast for May 12–18
Exclusive

05:40 AM • 388 views

What to eat in May: seasonal products and simple recipes

May 10, 06:30 AM • 53489 views

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent
Exclusive

May 9, 11:02 AM • 161651 views

Ukraine is a world leader in the berry market: our scientists have created over 170 new varieties of rare crops

May 9, 10:28 AM • 171447 views

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones
Exclusive

May 9, 07:57 AM • 153013 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Emmanuel Macron

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Tusk

Keir Starmer

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

United Kingdom

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Lily Collins returns to filming "Emily in Paris" with her newborn daughter

May 11, 12:16 PM • 15707 views

The fifth chick has hatched from the star storks Hrytsyk and Odarka

May 10, 11:35 AM • 24087 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 06:26 PM • 104928 views

Felled the legendary "Robin Hood" tree in Britain: court finds two men guilty

May 9, 03:40 PM • 53840 views

Defender, Tamagotchi, GoldenEye 007, and Quake Inducted into Video Game Hall of Fame

May 9, 03:21 PM • 60321 views
Actual

YouTube

Grand Theft Auto

B61 nuclear bomb

155 mm SpGH Zuzana

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

Two women injured in Zaporizhzhia region as a result of enemy strikes

Kyiv • UNN

 • 956 views

On May 11, the occupiers carried out 494 strikes on 16 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. Two women were wounded in Pavlivka, Vasylivka district.

Two women injured in Zaporizhzhia region as a result of enemy strikes

As a result of enemy strikes on the village of Pavlivka, Vasylivka district, Zaporizhzhia region, two women, aged 75 and 56, were injured the day before. This was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Ivan Fedorov, UNN informs.

Details

According to him, in total, during the day on May 11, the occupiers launched 494 strikes on 16 settlements of the Zaporizhzhia region:

  • Russian troops carried out 6 air strikes on Stepove, Huliaipole, Malynivka and Zaliznychne.
    • 314 UAVs of various modifications attacked Malokaterynivka, Lobkove, Stepove, Huliaipole, Verkhnya Tersa, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne and Novodarivka.
      • 6 MLRS attacks covered Zhovta Kruch, Stepove, Shcherbaky, Novodarivka and Novoandriivka.
        • 168 artillery shells were fired at the territory of Lobkove, Stepove, Pavlivka, Kamyanske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne and Novodarivka.

          "4 reports were received about the destruction of residential buildings, apartments and outbuildings," Fedorov summarized.

          Recall

          The day before, Russian troops shelled Kharkiv region, wounding four people in Kupyansk and Kindrashivska communities. Civil infrastructure was damaged in various districts of the region.

          111 combat clashes and 39 air strikes: the General Staff reported on the hottest directions at the front11.05.25, 22:58 • 2382 views

          Vadim Khlyudzinsky

          Vadim Khlyudzinsky

          War
          Zaporizhzhia Oblast
          Ivan Fedorov
          Brent
          $64.33
          Bitcoin
          $104,072.20
          S&P 500
          $5,664.27
          Tesla
          $297.16
          Газ TTF
          $34.62
          Золото
          $3,283.30
          Ethereum
          $2,519.21