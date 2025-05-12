Two women injured in Zaporizhzhia region as a result of enemy strikes

As a result of enemy strikes on the village of Pavlivka, Vasylivka district, Zaporizhzhia region, two women, aged 75 and 56, were injured the day before. This was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Ivan Fedorov, UNN informs.

Details

According to him, in total, during the day on May 11, the occupiers launched 494 strikes on 16 settlements of the Zaporizhzhia region:

Russian troops carried out 6 air strikes on Stepove, Huliaipole, Malynivka and Zaliznychne.

314 UAVs of various modifications attacked Malokaterynivka, Lobkove, Stepove, Huliaipole, Verkhnya Tersa, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne and Novodarivka.

6 MLRS attacks covered Zhovta Kruch, Stepove, Shcherbaky, Novodarivka and Novoandriivka.

168 artillery shells were fired at the territory of Lobkove, Stepove, Pavlivka, Kamyanske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne and Novodarivka.

"4 reports were received about the destruction of residential buildings, apartments and outbuildings," Fedorov summarized.

Recall

The day before, Russian troops shelled Kharkiv region, wounding four people in Kupyansk and Kindrashivska communities. Civil infrastructure was damaged in various districts of the region.

