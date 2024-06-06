ukenru
06:49 PM • 50534 views

March 1, 01:58 PM • 101920 views

February 28, 11:19 PM • 145112 views

February 28, 08:24 PM • 149619 views

February 28, 02:39 PM • 245540 views

February 28, 11:57 AM • 173113 views

February 28, 09:54 AM • 164569 views

February 28, 09:29 AM • 148191 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 223158 views

February 28, 08:41 AM • 113009 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

March 1, 11:06 AM • 111580 views
March 1, 11:22 AM • 43470 views
March 1, 11:59 AM • 55886 views
March 1, 12:32 PM • 93624 views
04:47 PM • 33671 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 245540 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 223158 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 209470 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 235364 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 222325 views
06:49 PM • 50534 views
05:32 PM • 28885 views
04:47 PM • 33671 views
March 1, 11:06 AM • 111580 views
March 1, 08:56 AM • 112846 views
Two Ukrainians were killed in a train collision in the Czech Republic - Foreign Ministry

Two Ukrainians were killed in a train collision in the Czech Republic - Foreign Ministry

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32544 views

Two Ukrainian citizens were among 4 dead and 34 injured in a collision between a passenger and freight train near Pardubice, Czech Republic.

Two Ukrainian citizens were among 4 killed in a collision between a passenger and freight train near Pardubice in the Czech Republic, consular representative of the Ministry of foreign affairs of Ukraine, AI-avatar Victoria Shi said in a comment, writes UNN.

Details

It is reported that late in the evening on June 5, a large-scale train accident occurred near the Czech city of Pardubice. The Prague - Kosice passenger train of the Czech company RegioJet collided with a freight train. 

It consists of trailed cars to the Ukrainian city of Chop, which are located in the middle of the train. 

A coordination headquarters was promptly established at the scene of the accident, which included law enforcement agencies and Rescue Services. As of 4 a.m., the rescue operation was completed.

According to preliminary information, 4 people were killed. Among them, 2 citizens of Ukraine, the citizenship of the rest of the victims is being specified. Another 34 people received minor injuries and received medical attention on the spot. Some people were taken to medical institutions in Pardubice and Hradec Kralove

- indicated in the Foreign Ministry.

A consular official of the Ukrainian Consulate in Brno is at the scene of the incident and is in constant contact with rescue and law enforcement agencies. The case is under the control of the Consular Service Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the World
praguePrague
ministerstvo-zakordonnykh-sprav-ukrainaMinistry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
czech-republicCzech Republic
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising