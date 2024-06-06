Two Ukrainians were killed in a train collision in the Czech Republic - Foreign Ministry

Two Ukrainian citizens were among 4 killed in a collision between a passenger and freight train near Pardubice in the Czech Republic, consular representative of the Ministry of foreign affairs of Ukraine, AI-avatar Victoria Shi said in a comment, writes UNN.

Details

It is reported that late in the evening on June 5, a large-scale train accident occurred near the Czech city of Pardubice. The Prague - Kosice passenger train of the Czech company RegioJet collided with a freight train.

It consists of trailed cars to the Ukrainian city of Chop, which are located in the middle of the train.

A coordination headquarters was promptly established at the scene of the accident, which included law enforcement agencies and Rescue Services. As of 4 a.m., the rescue operation was completed.

According to preliminary information, 4 people were killed. Among them, 2 citizens of Ukraine, the citizenship of the rest of the victims is being specified. Another 34 people received minor injuries and received medical attention on the spot. Some people were taken to medical institutions in Pardubice and Hradec Kralove - indicated in the Foreign Ministry.

A consular official of the Ukrainian Consulate in Brno is at the scene of the incident and is in constant contact with rescue and law enforcement agencies. The case is under the control of the Consular Service Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.