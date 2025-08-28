Two-thirds of today's battles took place in the Pokrovsk and Lyman directions - General Staff

$41.320.08
47.880.39
ukenru
Exclusive
01:53 PM • 6578 views
43% share of UN mission services for Ukraine: domestic airlines gain positions in the global market
01:37 PM • 19473 views
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 2025
01:24 PM • 13148 views
Zelenskyy instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to clarify the circumstances of the ban on entry to Hungary for Ukrainian Armed Forces officer "Madyar"
Exclusive
11:21 AM • 28002 views
Economic driver: why Ukrainian aviation needs more than partial attention within Defence City
Exclusive
August 28, 07:27 AM • 72666 views
Ministry of Defense on Ukraine's air defense: this area has not reached maximum effectiveness
August 28, 06:36 AM • 99821 views
563 out of 598 drones and 26 out of 31 Russian missiles neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of two "Kinzhal" missiles
August 28, 04:08 AM • 93367 views
Russia attacked Ukrzaliznytsia rolling stock: a number of trains are running on a changed route
August 27, 05:11 PM • 112465 views
Olha Stefanishyna became the new Ambassador of Ukraine to the USA
Exclusive
August 27, 04:10 PM • 81492 views
Popular Instagram blogger fined UAH 4.8 million for illegal online casino advertising: lawyer commented
Exclusive
August 27, 03:38 PM • 81429 views
"We invite a Russian agent to our home": military observer on the scandalous decision of the State Aviation Service regarding Mi-8 helicopters
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
1m/s
38%
753mm
Popular news
Russian night attack on Kyiv killed 10 people - KMVAPhotoAugust 28, 06:40 AM • 83209 views
Massive Russian attack on Kyiv: already 12 dead, three of them childrenAugust 28, 07:26 AM • 50867 views
Russian attack on Kyiv: 14 dead and 38 wounded reported so far - KCMAPhotoVideoAugust 28, 08:54 AM • 58171 views
Leaders of the "coalition of the willing" reacted to Russian strikes on Kyiv: statements by Starmer and Macron09:33 AM • 110980 views
Russian missiles flew 50 meters from the EU delegation in Ukraine - von der Leyen10:55 AM • 47505 views
Publications
Top 6 hairstyles for schoolgirls: from classic braids to "bubble" ponytailsVideo02:30 PM • 8806 views
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 202501:37 PM • 19518 views
Ukrainian aviation industry: leadership potential, endurance tests, and the search for new support toolsAugust 27, 03:18 PM • 153887 views
Is the right to do business in Ukraine no longer protected? The NBU can destroy any bank without punishmentAugust 27, 03:01 PM • 156408 views
Car care in autumn: what you need to knowAugust 27, 12:47 PM • 238291 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ruslan Kravchenko
Ursula von der Leyen
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Actual places
Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
United States
Germany
United Kingdom
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 102036 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 133375 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 134980 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementAugust 27, 09:12 AM • 128955 views
Bruce Willis's wife spoke about the "hardest decision" she had to make regarding her husbandAugust 27, 08:14 AM • 160793 views
Actual
The New York Times
COVID-19
TikTok
SWIFT
E-6 Mercury

Two-thirds of today's battles took place in the Pokrovsk and Lyman directions - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 994 views

More than two-thirds of the 60 battles on the front concentrated in the Pokrovsk and Lyman directions. The occupiers continue shelling border settlements and launching air strikes.

Two-thirds of today's battles took place in the Pokrovsk and Lyman directions - General Staff

More than two-thirds of the 60 battles on the front since the beginning of the current day have been concentrated in the Pokrovsk and Lyman directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a summary at 4 p.m. on August 28, writes UNN.

Since the beginning of the day, the total number of combat engagements along the entire front line is 60

- reported the General Staff.

The invaders, as indicated, do not stop striking border settlements. The settlements of Krasnyi Khutir, Mykolaivka of Chernihiv region; Hirky, Brusky, Shalyhyne, Prohres, Simeikyne of Sumy region suffered from enemy artillery fire.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, four combat engagements took place since the beginning of the day. In addition, the enemy launched five air strikes, dropping 12 guided aerial bombs, and also carried out 123 shellings of the positions of our troops and settlements, including three from a multiple rocket launcher system.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, enemy units carried out two attacks on the positions of our troops in the areas of Hlyboke and Vovchansk.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy tried to storm the positions of Ukrainian units three times in the area of Holubivka and Zahryzove, two combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Lyman direction today, the aggressor attacked 19 times in the areas of the settlements of Hrekivka, Novomykhailivka, Karpivka, Zelena Dolyna, Kolodiazi, Torske and towards Yampil, Dronivka and Serebrianka. Currently, ten combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy tried to advance twice near Hryhorivka and Pereizne - all enemy attempts to advance to the positions of our units were repelled.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces repelled one attack in the direction of Stupochky.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops in the area of Shcherbynivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction today, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 24 times in the areas of the settlements of Novoekonomichne, Rodynske, Lysivka, Sukhyi Yar, Dachensk, Zvirove, Udachne, Horikhove and Novoukrainka. Battles are ongoing in two locations.

In the Novopavlivka direction, our defenders are repelling three enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Voskresenka, Maliivka and Zaporizke.

Bilohirya in the Huliaipole direction was subjected to air strikes.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, Ukrainian units repelled one enemy assault. Enemy aircraft struck Kozatske.

In the Huliaipole and Orikhiv directions, no combat engagements have been recorded at this time.

General Staff confirmed damage to Afipsky and Kuibyshev oil refineries and occupiers' ammunition and logistics depots28.08.25, 10:35 • 6268 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Sumy Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Chernihiv Oblast