Two-thirds of today's battles took place in the Pokrovsk and Lyman directions - General Staff

More than two-thirds of the 60 battles on the front since the beginning of the current day have been concentrated in the Pokrovsk and Lyman directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a summary at 4 p.m. on August 28, writes UNN.

Since the beginning of the day, the total number of combat engagements along the entire front line is 60 - reported the General Staff.

The invaders, as indicated, do not stop striking border settlements. The settlements of Krasnyi Khutir, Mykolaivka of Chernihiv region; Hirky, Brusky, Shalyhyne, Prohres, Simeikyne of Sumy region suffered from enemy artillery fire.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, four combat engagements took place since the beginning of the day. In addition, the enemy launched five air strikes, dropping 12 guided aerial bombs, and also carried out 123 shellings of the positions of our troops and settlements, including three from a multiple rocket launcher system.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, enemy units carried out two attacks on the positions of our troops in the areas of Hlyboke and Vovchansk.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy tried to storm the positions of Ukrainian units three times in the area of Holubivka and Zahryzove, two combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Lyman direction today, the aggressor attacked 19 times in the areas of the settlements of Hrekivka, Novomykhailivka, Karpivka, Zelena Dolyna, Kolodiazi, Torske and towards Yampil, Dronivka and Serebrianka. Currently, ten combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy tried to advance twice near Hryhorivka and Pereizne - all enemy attempts to advance to the positions of our units were repelled.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces repelled one attack in the direction of Stupochky.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops in the area of Shcherbynivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction today, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 24 times in the areas of the settlements of Novoekonomichne, Rodynske, Lysivka, Sukhyi Yar, Dachensk, Zvirove, Udachne, Horikhove and Novoukrainka. Battles are ongoing in two locations.

In the Novopavlivka direction, our defenders are repelling three enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Voskresenka, Maliivka and Zaporizke.

Bilohirya in the Huliaipole direction was subjected to air strikes.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, Ukrainian units repelled one enemy assault. Enemy aircraft struck Kozatske.

In the Huliaipole and Orikhiv directions, no combat engagements have been recorded at this time.

General Staff confirmed damage to Afipsky and Kuibyshev oil refineries and occupiers' ammunition and logistics depots