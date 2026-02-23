Two teenagers in Dnipro arrested for knife attack and beating of a soldier

In Dnipro, two minors were notified of suspicion for brutally beating a Ukrainian Armed Forces serviceman and inflicting stab wounds on him; they were arrested. The victim is in critical condition in intensive care. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, according to UNN.

Details

"On February 17, 2026, around midnight in the center of Dnipro, two young men, 16 and 17 years old, met a serviceman. Subsequently, a conflict arose between them, during which one of the teenagers inflicted four stab wounds to the man's back. The victim was knocked to the ground and beaten with hands and feet on the head and torso, with this being recorded on mobile phones. After taking his bag, the teenagers left the man unconscious. Around 03:00, law enforcement officers discovered the victim during a patrol and took him to the hospital," the post states.

According to preliminary data, the man is in intensive care in critical condition with an open craniocerebral injury, brain contusion, penetrating stab wound, and numerous hematomas.

Law enforcement officers seized recordings from surveillance cameras and promptly identified the suspects. During searches, they found clothes with blood stains, a knife, and phones with video recordings of the crime.

"The minors were detained under Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. Under the procedural guidance of the Central District Prosecutor's Office of Dnipro, they were notified of suspicion of attempted intentional murder for mercenary motives, committed by a group of persons (Part 2 of Article 15, paragraphs 6, 12 of Part 2 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). On February 20, 2026, the court chose a preventive measure - detention without the possibility of bail," the post said.

