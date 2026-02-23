$43.270.01
EU failed to agree on 20th package of sanctions against Russia – Kallas
Exclusive
03:29 PM • 6874 views
Telegram in question - should the messenger be blocked and will it reduce the risk of terrorist attacks in Ukraine
Exclusive
02:58 PM • 7582 views
Why do temples hurt and how to get rid of it
02:29 PM • 10527 views
Terrorist attack in Lviv: suspect remanded in custody for 60 days without bail
Exclusive
01:20 PM • 36274 views
"Complaints about the Odrex clinic never end," activists of the StopOdrex movement report mass appeals from patients
Exclusive
01:02 PM • 42307 views
For Defence City to operate effectively, synergy between the state and arms manufacturers is essential - expert
12:02 PM • 26708 views
European Commission: Russia destroyed "Druzhba", decision on repair terms rests with Ukraine
Exclusive
February 23, 10:58 AM • 32262 views
The only large-caliber ammunition manufacturer in Ukraine stopped operations after searches. The Prosecutor General's Office reacted
February 23, 10:23 AM • 31772 views
Comprehensive mobilization reform underway, 90% of deferrals processed through "Reserve+" - Fedorov
February 23, 10:16 AM • 25838 views
General Staff confirms hit on Russian Black Sea Fleet missile unit armed with Bastion in Crimea
Replacement of mobilized employees and pressure from law enforcement: the Chamber of Commerce and Industry spoke about the main problems of business
"Complaints about the Odrex clinic never end," activists of the StopOdrex movement report mass appeals from patients
Exclusive
01:20 PM • 36278 views
For Defence City to operate effectively, synergy between the state and arms manufacturers is essential - expert
Exclusive
01:02 PM • 42308 views
Three medical tragedies and years of legal battles: does a Ukrainian patient have the right to justice?
Fleas in the house: how a small problem turns into a big threat and what to do about it
The Diplomat

Two teenagers in Dnipro arrested for knife attack and beating of a soldier

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2408 views

In Dnipro, two minors have been notified of suspicion of attempted premeditated murder of a Ukrainian Armed Forces serviceman. The victim is in critical condition in intensive care with numerous injuries.

In Dnipro, two minors were notified of suspicion for brutally beating a Ukrainian Armed Forces serviceman and inflicting stab wounds on him; they were arrested. The victim is in critical condition in intensive care. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, according to UNN.

Details

"On February 17, 2026, around midnight in the center of Dnipro, two young men, 16 and 17 years old, met a serviceman. Subsequently, a conflict arose between them, during which one of the teenagers inflicted four stab wounds to the man's back. The victim was knocked to the ground and beaten with hands and feet on the head and torso, with this being recorded on mobile phones. After taking his bag, the teenagers left the man unconscious. Around 03:00, law enforcement officers discovered the victim during a patrol and took him to the hospital," the post states.

According to preliminary data, the man is in intensive care in critical condition with an open craniocerebral injury, brain contusion, penetrating stab wound, and numerous hematomas.

Law enforcement officers seized recordings from surveillance cameras and promptly identified the suspects. During searches, they found clothes with blood stains, a knife, and phones with video recordings of the crime.

"The minors were detained under Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. Under the procedural guidance of the Central District Prosecutor's Office of Dnipro, they were notified of suspicion of attempted intentional murder for mercenary motives, committed by a group of persons (Part 2 of Article 15, paragraphs 6, 12 of Part 2 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). On February 20, 2026, the court chose a preventive measure - detention without the possibility of bail," the post said.

Recall

Four teenagers, three 17-year-olds and a 15-year-old, received suspicion for beating a serviceman in Hydropark.

Alla Kiosak

SocietyCrimes and emergencies