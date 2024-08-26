Two power facilities damaged in Kyiv region due to Russian attack. Head of RMA tells about the victims

Two energy facilities were damaged in Kyiv region as a result of a massive enemy attack. As of 12:00, three residents are already known to be wounded, including a five-month-old baby with a scratched thigh. This was reported by the head of RMA Ruslan Kravchenko, according to UNN.

We continue to eliminate the consequences of the enemy's massive attack. As of 12:00, we already know about three wounded residents of the region. A woman born in 1965 was taken to hospital with shrapnel wounds. A woman born in 1984 with a five-month-old child was also injured. Preliminary, the mother has a head injury. The baby fell out of the stroller - the girl has a scratched thigh - wrote Kravchenko.

According to the head of the RMA, two energy facilities were damaged in Kyiv region. 22 private houses were damaged as a result of falling debris from downed enemy targets. One house was completely destroyed. Another one was heavily damaged. A warehouse, garages, and three cars were also damaged.

In addition, grass fires are currently being extinguished in two districts of the region.

The consequences of the enemy attack are being recorded in all districts of Kyiv region. All operational groups continue their work.

“The air alert in the region has been going on for 10 hours - stay in safe places,” Kravchenko added.

Russian attack on Kyiv region: three wounded, including a baby, consequences showed