Russian attack on Kyiv region: three wounded, including a baby, consequences showed

Russian troops attacked Kyiv region, wounding three people, including a baby. Twenty-two private houses were damaged, the National Police reported, UNN reported.

Details

"Today, on August 26, the occupiers attacked Kyiv region once again. Three people were injured, including a five-month-old child. Local residents' houses and vehicles were damaged," the police said.

It is stated that as of 12:00, 22 private houses were damaged and one house was destroyed. In addition, two cars, a garage, an outbuilding and a fence were damaged. Also, the grass flooring caught fire. Police are conducting inspections and recording the consequences of the attack.

According to the Prosecutor General's Office, citing investigation data, on August 26, the Russian armed forces launched a combined attack on Kyiv region. "The enemy targeted critical infrastructure facilities in the region," the statement said.

It is reported that a woman was wounded in one of the districts of the region as a result of an enemy attack.

Enemy massively attacked the Kyiv region: there are wounded and damage to infrastructure and buildings, “invincibility points” are being deployed