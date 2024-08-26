Enemy massively attacked the Kyiv region: there are wounded and damage to infrastructure and buildings, “invincibility points” are being deployed

The enemy attacked Kyiv region with missiles and drones. Infrastructure and private homes were damaged, and there are wounded. Emergency power outages have been introduced, and the Points of Unbreakability have been opened. Ruslan Kravchenko, head of the Kyiv RMA, reported on the consequences of the enemy's massive attack on the Kyiv region , UNN writes.

Throughout the night and morning, the enemy attacks the area with missiles and attack drones. There is damage to infrastructure facilities. We already have information about a wounded person. He was taken to one of the district medical institutions and is receiving the necessary assistance. We also record damage to private houses as a result of falling debris from downed enemy targets in 4 districts - Kravchenko wrote on Facebook.

In the Kyiv region, emergency power outages have been introduced by Ukrenergo, as indicated. The head of the Kyiv RMA instructed districts and communities to promptly launch the operation of the Unbreakable Points so that people have a place to recharge their phones.

All operational services are working on the ground, the RMA head noted.

