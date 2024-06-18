$41.340.03
Two Poles detained in Warsaw for attacking Ukrainians with a knife

Kyiv • UNN

 • 29722 views

Two Poles, aged 21 and 24, were arrested for 3 months after beating and stabbing two Ukrainian citizens in Warsaw, leaving one of the victims with life-threatening injuries.

Two Poles detained in Warsaw for attacking Ukrainians with a knife

Police officers of the Wola district in the Polish capital Warsaw detained a 21- and 24-year-old man who had beaten and stabbed two Ukrainian citizens. The attackers were imprisoned for three months, UNN reports with reference to TVP Warszawa.

Details

As stated, it all started with a quarrel between four men: two Poles and two Ukrainians. Words escalated into actions and two Poles attacked their opponents. They beat and injured the Ukrainians and then fled. The incident occurred at night on Rondo Daszyńskiego. An ambulance was called to the scene and took the victims with injuries to the hospital, said Marta Sulowska from the Wola Police Department.

Police identified the two hooligans, aged 21 and 24. The first of them was detained by the police on the day of the incident, and the second was detained shortly afterward.

The detainees were charged with a criminal offense of assault with a knife, committed jointly and in concert, which caused serious bodily harm, life-threatening, to one of the victims and damage to a body organ or health disorder to the other, the police officer said.

At the request of the prosecutor's office, they were temporarily arrested for three months by court order.

Recall

On the night of June 9, a brazen attack took place in Warsaw, leaving two young Ukrainians seriously stabbed. One of the victims has five wounds, and the other seven. 

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Warsaw
Poland
