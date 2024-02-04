ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Two pilots killed in helicopter crash in Turkey

Two pilots killed in helicopter crash in Turkey

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33247 views

Two pilots were killed when their helicopter, which belonged to the Turkish General Directorate of Aviation Security, crashed in the city of Gaziantep, while the technician on board survived but was injured.

In the Turkish city of Gaziantep, a helicopter belonging to the General Directorate of Aviation Security crashed. Two pilots were killed in the incident. This is reported by the Turkish agency IHA with reference to the Minister of Internal Affairs Ali Erlikaya, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, there was also a technician on board who survived but was injured.

A helicopter belonging to the Main Directorate of Aviation Security crashed in the village of Kartal, Nurdazi district of Gaziantep, killing two pilots and injuring a technician

the publication says.

The Turkish Interior Minister expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased pilots and wished the victim a speedy recovery.

Air crash in Tokyo: Japanese authorities launch investigation into the cause of the plane collision at Haneda Airport03.01.24, 13:38 • 26205 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

turkeyTurkey

