Two pilots killed in helicopter crash in Turkey

In the Turkish city of Gaziantep, a helicopter belonging to the General Directorate of Aviation Security crashed. Two pilots were killed in the incident. This is reported by the Turkish agency IHA with reference to the Minister of Internal Affairs Ali Erlikaya, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, there was also a technician on board who survived but was injured.

A helicopter belonging to the Main Directorate of Aviation Security crashed in the village of Kartal, Nurdazi district of Gaziantep, killing two pilots and injuring a technician the publication says.

The Turkish Interior Minister expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased pilots and wished the victim a speedy recovery.

