Two people killed in Kharkiv region due to Russian UAV attacks

Russians attacked the Vovchansk community of Kharkiv region with drones, resulting in civilian casualties and injuries. This was reported by the Kharkiv police, writes UNN.

On March 7, the police department No. 1 of the Chuhuiv district police department received several reports about the consequences of enemy attacks on the community's territory. - the message says.

In the village of Riznykove, an enemy unmanned aerial vehicle hit a car while it was moving. As a result of the attack, a 48-year-old man sustained leg injuries. He was taken to a medical facility for necessary assistance.

Another enemy UAV attack occurred in the village of Bilyi Kolodiaz. Near the post office, two civilian men, aged 81 and 61, were killed as a result of the strike. In addition, a 71-year-old local resident was injured. Medics provided her with assistance on the spot; she refused hospitalization.

The information has been entered into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under Article 438 (war crimes) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The police urge citizens to observe safety rules and, if possible, avoid being in open areas during the threat of enemy attacks.

Recall

The occupiers launched a ballistic missile strike on a residential area of the Kyiv district of Kharkiv. A direct hit on a multi-story building was recorded.