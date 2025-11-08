Two people became victims of the Russian attack on a high-rise building in Dnipro, 12 people have already been injured

In Dnipro, as a result of a Russian strike on a high-rise building, two people are already known to have died, and the number of injured has risen to 12, acting head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA Vladyslav Haivanenko reported on Saturday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Two people have already died as a result of the attack on Dnipro. Rescuers pulled the body of another woman from under the rubble. Sincere condolences to the relatives... According to updated data, 12 people were injured. - Haivanenko wrote.

According to him, seven injured people are in the hospital.

"It was hell": a woman died due to a Russian strike on a high-rise building in Dnipro, 11 people already injured