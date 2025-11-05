ukenru
50,000 UAH to be paid at birth: Rada adopted decision
Train ticket prices may rise: Ukrzaliznytsia clarified what this concerns
Kyiv stopped: dense fog, wave of accidents and dangerous air covered the city
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in three regions, power outage schedules across Ukraine until 9 PM - Ministry of Energy
Belgium and European Commission to hold 'crisis meeting' on frozen Russian assets for Ukraine - Politico
About 10,000 North Korean troops are stationed near the Russian-Ukrainian border
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed strikes on oil refining and chemical facilities in Russia and occupied Kherson region
Expert reveals secrets of choosing an uninterruptible power supply for home: how to select power and battery type
With security measures, a small ice rink, and lighting restrictions: Ukraine's main Christmas tree will be installed on Sofiyska Square
On Wednesday, power will be cut off in a number of regions of Ukraine: Ukrenergo announced when and how many queues there will be
Two oil refineries in the Yaroslavl region damaged after drone attack

Kyiv • UNN

In Russia's Yaroslavl region, two oil refineries were damaged after a drone attack, which local authorities blamed on Ukraine. The governor reported "minor" damage and no casualties, as well as temporary restrictions at Yaroslavl airport.

Two oil refineries in the Yaroslavl region damaged after drone attack

Two oil refineries in Russia's Yaroslavl region were damaged - local authorities accused Ukraine of a drone attack. This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian "media".

Details

Yaroslavl region governor Mykhailo Yevrayev stated that Ukrainian drones attacked oil refineries in two districts of the region. The stations, according to him, received "minor" damage, and there were no casualties.

In addition, early in the morning on November 5, temporary restrictions on the reception and departure of flights were introduced at Yaroslavl airport.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that after the attack of Ukrainian UAVs on November 2, the oil refinery in Tuapse, Krasnodar Krai, Russia, suspended its work. The local port also suspended fuel exports.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in UkraineNews of the World
Energy
War in Ukraine
Ukraine