Two oil refineries in the Yaroslavl region damaged after drone attack

Two oil refineries in Russia's Yaroslavl region were damaged - local authorities accused Ukraine of a drone attack. This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian "media".

Yaroslavl region governor Mykhailo Yevrayev stated that Ukrainian drones attacked oil refineries in two districts of the region. The stations, according to him, received "minor" damage, and there were no casualties.

In addition, early in the morning on November 5, temporary restrictions on the reception and departure of flights were introduced at Yaroslavl airport.

Earlier, UNN reported that after the attack of Ukrainian UAVs on November 2, the oil refinery in Tuapse, Krasnodar Krai, Russia, suspended its work. The local port also suspended fuel exports.