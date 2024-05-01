Two more residents killed in Donetsk region by Russian shelling

On Tuesday, April 30, two residents of Novooleksandrivka and Kalynove were killed by shelling by the Russian army in Donetsk region. This was reported by the head of the Donetsk regional military administration Vadym Filashkin, UNN reports.

On April 30, Russians killed 2 residents of Donetsk region: in Novooleksandrivka and Kalynove - Filashkin wrote on Telegram.

According to the head of the RMA, the total number of casualties in the region since the beginning of the full-scale invasion:

1941 died,

4850 wounded.



The exact number of people killed and wounded in Mariupol and Volnovakha is currently unknown.

