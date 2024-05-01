Residential buildings and cell tower damaged by russian shelling in Kherson region
Kyiv • UNN
russian forces attacked the Kherson region, damaging residential buildings, a cell phone tower, and a store, but causing no civilian casualties.
Yesterday, on April 30, russian troops attacked Kherson region several times, damaging a cell tower and residential buildings. This was reported by the head of the Kherson RMA Oleksandr Prokudin, UNN reports.
Details
According to Prokudin, Antonivka, Kizomys, Inzhenerne, Novotyanka, Prydniprovske, Veletynske, Tyahyanka, Mykolaivka, Olhivka, Novooleksandrivka, Lvov, Dudchany and the city of Kherson came under enemy fire and air strikes.
the russian military shelled residential areas of the region's settlements, damaging 8 private houses in particular. A cellular tower and a store were hit
At the same time, he said there were no civilian casualties or injuries.
