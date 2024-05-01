Residential buildings and cell tower damaged by russian shelling in Kherson region

Yesterday, on April 30, russian troops attacked Kherson region several times, damaging a cell tower and residential buildings. This was reported by the head of the Kherson RMA Oleksandr Prokudin, UNN reports.

Details

According to Prokudin, Antonivka, Kizomys, Inzhenerne, Novotyanka, Prydniprovske, Veletynske, Tyahyanka, Mykolaivka, Olhivka, Novooleksandrivka, Lvov, Dudchany and the city of Kherson came under enemy fire and air strikes.

the russian military shelled residential areas of the region's settlements, damaging 8 private houses in particular. A cellular tower and a store were hit - Prokudin said.

At the same time, he said there were no civilian casualties or injuries.

