Pletenchuk on the situation in Krynky: Defense forces continue to hold their positions

The Ukrainian military continues to hold the bridgehead in Krynky on the left bank of the Kherson region, despite the enemy's superior numbers. This was reported by the spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces, Dmytro Pletenchuk, during a telethon, an UNN correspondent reports.

They attacked Krynky three times, without success. The situation there remains difficult. First and foremost, it is difficult because the marines are holding their own, because the Dnipro River is between us, and the logistics are very complicated, as is the rotation and evacuation. But they continue to hold their positions despite the enemy's superior numbers. Nevertheless, having gained a foothold on this bridgehead, they are holding on - Pletenchuk said.

According to him, russians are using unguided munitions against Ukrainian positions.

"They are using Su-25 attack aircraft or Mi-8 and Mi-24 helicopters," Pletenchuk said.

This morning, russian occupants made two assaults on Nestryga Island in the Kherson region. As a result, the invaders retreated with losses.

