Two men died in Kharkiv region while trying to dismantle a shell

Two men died in Kharkiv region due to the detonation of a shell, the GUNP in the region reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Near the village of Mala Komyshuvakha in Izyum district, three men decided to dismantle the "SAU" left over from the occupation of the city of Izyum and Izyum district by the Russian military for scrap metal. One of the men started sawing the barrel with a welding machine, which detonated an artillery shell - the police said.

The police received a report about the incident on April 27 at about 19:15.

"As a result of the explosion, two men, born in 1988 and 1964, received injuries incompatible with life," the statement said.

Based on this fact, investigators have opened criminal proceedings under Part 2 of Art. 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine with the note "accident".

