Two lionesses escaped from a private center's enclosure in Khmelnytskyi: the prosecutor's office initiated criminal proceedings

In Khmelnytskyi, two lionesses escaped from an enclosure at a private wild animal rehabilitation center, resulting in the death of several animals in adjacent enclosures on the facility's premises. The prosecutor's office has launched a pre-trial investigation into the cruel treatment of animals. This was reported by the Khmelnytskyi Regional Prosecutor's Office, according to UNN.

Today, November 15, two lionesses, approximately two years old, escaped from an enclosure at a private wild animal rehabilitation center in Khmelnytskyi under unknown circumstances. As a result of the incident, several animals in adjacent enclosures on the facility's premises died. - the report states.

Under the procedural guidance of the Specialized Environmental Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation has been launched into the cruel treatment of animals (Part 1 of Article 299 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Prosecutors are conducting a series of investigative actions aimed at establishing the causes and mechanism of the animals' escape, the circle of involved persons, and evaluating the actions of the rehabilitation center's officials.

Currently, one animal has been caught, and active efforts are underway to find another lioness. - the prosecutor's office added.

Addition

UNN, citing local public pages, reported that two lions escaped from a rehabilitation center in Khmelnytskyi. One lion has already been caught, and the search for the other continues.

The patrol police confirmed to UNN that the other lion is still being sought.

Also, the Main Department of the State Emergency Service in Khmelnytskyi region informed a UNN journalist that rescuers are assisting the police in the search for the second lion with the help of a drone.