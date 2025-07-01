Two Kyivans to be tried for smuggling elite watches and jewelry worth 12 million

Two Kyiv residents will be tried for smuggling jewelry and Swiss watches worth over UAH 12 million, the Prosecutor General's Office reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Details

"The pre-trial investigation regarding two residents of the city of Kyiv on the fact of goods smuggling (Part 2 of Article 201-3 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) has been completed," the report states.

According to the investigation, the suspects transported luxury items across the state border of Ukraine, concealing them from customs control.

During the pre-trial investigation, law enforcement officers in the area of operation of the customs post "Ustyluh" of the Volyn customs conducted a sanctioned search of the regular bus "Warsaw - Kyiv", which was heading for entry into Ukraine after customs clearance was completed.

According to the report, as a result of the search, hidden watches of various well-known brands, pendants, bracelets, and watch parts were found and seized from the personal belongings of the persons involved.

According to the conclusions of forensic examinations, the total value of the seized items is estimated at over UAH 12 million.

"The suspects unequivocally admitted their guilt and initiated an agreement on plea bargaining with the prosecution, the condition of which, in addition to the main punishment, the prosecutor also determined the application of special confiscation of contraband items worth over UAH 12 million to the state income," the report said.

"Currently, the indictment under Part 2 of Article 201-3 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (smuggling of goods) has been sent to court," the prosecutor's office noted.

