Two Kyivans to be tried for smuggling elite watches and jewelry worth 12 million

$41.780.14
48.990.20
ukenru
Political responsibility for “unprofessional” members in Verkhovna Rada committees lies with the factions – expert
Exclusive
08:13 AM • 1221 views
Political responsibility for “unprofessional” members in Verkhovna Rada committees lies with the factions – expert
06:15 AM • 21832 views
Mandatory video recording of technical inspection from July 1: what will change for drivers and service stations
05:50 AM • 33396 views
Bachelor's admission: deadlines and rules in 2025
June 30, 07:06 PM • 25699 views
IMF approves 8th EFF program review, Ukraine to soon receive $500 million - Shmyhal
June 30, 02:53 PM • 93043 views
EU and Ukraine reach agreement on new trade terms: what's expected
Exclusive
June 30, 12:58 PM • 141637 views
Canadian passport is not an indulgence: how the claimant for "Gulliver" Adamovsky tries to hide his Russian citizenship
Exclusive
June 30, 12:57 PM • 74740 views
How not to fall victim to apartment fraudsters: main signs of deception when renting
Exclusive
June 30, 10:13 AM • 76521 views
Ukraine prepares to reform the title "Mother Heroine": what will change?
June 30, 09:40 AM • 81520 views
Strike on Kryvyi Rih on June 30: enemy UAV hit near military enlistment office
June 30, 06:31 AM • 154957 views
What changes await Ukrainians in July: a new voltage standard in the power grid and the return of salary indexation
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
6.8m/s
51%
747mm
Popular news
"Orwellian comments": Kellogg responded to the Kremlin's statements about Ukraine and the US "hindering" negotiationsJune 30, 10:56 PM • 18326 views
NATO 2026 Summit to be held in Ankara - ErdoğanJuly 1, 12:36 AM • 16115 views
Attack on Zaporizhzhia: occupiers launched 4 strikes on the city and districtJuly 1, 02:04 AM • 22378 views
US demands Russia return abducted Ukrainian children - draft resolution03:06 AM • 29154 views
Strikes on Crimea: Russian S-300/S-400 SAM systems and radar likely hit05:50 AM • 19590 views
Publications
Mandatory video recording of technical inspection from July 1: what will change for drivers and service stations06:15 AM • 21777 views
Bachelor's admission: deadlines and rules in 202505:50 AM • 33344 views
Preparing a first-grader for school: what rules really workJune 30, 02:37 PM • 78468 views
Sowing calendar for July: when is the best time to plant, and when is it better to do something elseJune 30, 02:11 PM • 89034 views
Canadian passport is not an indulgence: how the claimant for "Gulliver" Adamovsky tries to hide his Russian citizenship
Exclusive
June 30, 12:58 PM • 141597 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Binyamin Netanyahu
Charles III
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Crimea
Zaporizhzhia
White House
Advertisement
UNN Lite
British royal family to abandon train as part of cost cutting07:10 AM • 7182 views
Netflix unveils teaser for "Troll 2," the sequel to the successful Norwegian monster storyJune 30, 11:05 AM • 104438 views
"F1" with Brad Pitt debuted with $144 million globally, securing Apple's first box office hitJune 30, 07:19 AM • 106962 views
Thai schoolboy rides a stallion to school every dayJune 29, 11:06 AM • 103758 views
John Travolta revives iconic 'Grease' character at Hollywood BowlJune 29, 09:35 AM • 113845 views
Actual
S-300 missile system
S-400 missile system
Truth Social
Shahed-136
Tor missile system

Two Kyivans to be tried for smuggling elite watches and jewelry worth 12 million

Kyiv • UNN

 • 559 views

Two Kyivans will face trial for smuggling elite jewelry and watches worth over UAH 12 million, hidden in a Warsaw – Kyiv bus at the Volyn customs. The suspects admitted guilt and initiated a plea bargain with confiscation of the contraband.

Two Kyivans to be tried for smuggling elite watches and jewelry worth 12 million

Two Kyiv residents will be tried for smuggling jewelry and Swiss watches worth over UAH 12 million, the Prosecutor General's Office reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Details

"The pre-trial investigation regarding two residents of the city of Kyiv on the fact of goods smuggling (Part 2 of Article 201-3 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) has been completed," the report states.

According to the investigation, the suspects transported luxury items across the state border of Ukraine, concealing them from customs control.

During the pre-trial investigation, law enforcement officers in the area of operation of the customs post "Ustyluh" of the Volyn customs conducted a sanctioned search of the regular bus "Warsaw - Kyiv", which was heading for entry into Ukraine after customs clearance was completed.

According to the report, as a result of the search, hidden watches of various well-known brands, pendants, bracelets, and watch parts were found and seized from the personal belongings of the persons involved.

According to the conclusions of forensic examinations, the total value of the seized items is estimated at over UAH 12 million.

"The suspects unequivocally admitted their guilt and initiated an agreement on plea bargaining with the prosecution, the condition of which, in addition to the main punishment, the prosecutor also determined the application of special confiscation of contraband items worth over UAH 12 million to the state income," the report said.

"Currently, the indictment under Part 2 of Article 201-3 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (smuggling of goods) has been sent to court," the prosecutor's office noted.

Scheme with “investments” in a jewelry company exposed in Zaporizhzhia: fraudsters “earned” UAH 9.5 million on Ukrainians17.01.25, 10:48 • 32889 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Crimes and emergencies
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Warsaw
Ukraine
Kyiv
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9