2 people injured in Russian attack on Kyiv region: the consequences were shown
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the shelling of the Kyiv region, houses were damaged in the Boryspil and Bucha districts. Two people were injured and hospitalized.
As a result of the russian federation's attack on the Kyiv region at night, houses were damaged in the Boryspil and Bucha districts, two people were injured and hospitalized, the GUNP in the region reported, showing the consequences, writes UNN.
Details
As of 08:30, several grass fires were recorded in the Obukhiv, Boryspil, Fastiv and Bucha districts. All outbreaks were extinguished by rescuers.
A house was damaged in the Boryspil district.
In the Bucha district, 20 two-story buildings, 15 private houses and 19 cars were damaged. Two buildings and a summer terrace of one of the establishments were also destroyed. As a result of the attack, a 54-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman were injured. Both were taken to a medical facility to provide the necessary assistance.
The man, according to the SES, sustained injuries to his lower extremities.
As the SES noted, firefighters extinguished a fire in townhouses.
The SES also showed the consequences of the russian federation's attack.
Enemy attack on Kyiv region: a man was injured, houses damaged in four districts19.03.25, 04:34 • 111771 view