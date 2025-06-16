Two injured in Kyiv as a result of the night attack by the Russian Federation

In Kyiv, as a result of the night attack by Russian troops with drones, two people are known to have been injured, the mayor of the capital, Vitaliy Klitschko, reported on Telegram on Monday, UNN writes.

Two people were injured in the capital as a result of the enemy's night attack. One of them is in the hospital. The woman, who was also hospitalized by doctors at night, is currently receiving outpatient treatment - wrote Klitschko.

Earlier, the head of the KСMA, Timur Tkachenko, reported about a young man born in 2004 injured in the Russian attack - he was hospitalized in serious condition in one of the capital's hospitals.

According to the head of the KСMA, at night a Russian attack drone fell in the middle of the private sector in Rusanivski Sady in the Dniprovskyi district of Kyiv. "There is a crater at the site of the fall. Miraculously, it was possible to avoid significant damage and casualties," Tkachenko noted.

In addition, according to him, shopping pavilions in the Darnytskyi district were damaged as a result of the Russian attack. "But the Russians will say again that these are military targets," he wrote.

According to him, fragments of downed enemy drones are also recorded in several locations, including in the Dniprovskyi district.

"Russians lie in everything. When they claim to hit military targets, they target our houses and our people. This is a deliberate tactic of terror," Tkachenko stressed.

