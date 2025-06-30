Two FSB employees detained in Azerbaijan

In Baku, at the office of the "Sputnik Azerbaijan" agency, the police conducted an operation, resulting in the detention of two employees of the Russian Federal Security Service. This happened against the backdrop of a decision to cease the activities of the Russian media due to violations of parity conditions between Azerbaijani state media and foreign journalists in the country. This was reported by APA, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

Since this morning, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan has been conducting an operation at the Baku office of "Sputnik Azerbaijan."

During the operation conducted by the police in the office of the "Sputnik Azerbaijan" agency (the Baku branch of the Russian MIA "Russia Today" - ed.), there are detainees. According to information obtained by APA, during the operation of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, two employees of the Federal Security Service (FSB) of Russia, who work at this agency, were detained. - the publication states.

Addition

In February of this year, a decision was made to suspend the activities of the "Sputnik-Azerbaijan" agency, which operates as a branch of the Russian MIA "Russia Today." This decision, as stated, aimed to "ensure parity in the activities of Azerbaijani state media abroad and foreign journalists in the country."

In other words, the number of "Sputnik-Azerbaijan" journalists working in Baku was supposed to be equal to the number of AZERTAC journalists in Russia. However, the editorial office of "Sputnik Azerbaijan" did not implement this decision. Over the past period, the editorial office and staff have not ceased their activities.

