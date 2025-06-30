Two FSB employees detained in Azerbaijan

$41.640.06
Canadian passport is not an indulgence: how the claimant for "Gulliver" Adamovsky tries to hide his Russian citizenship
12:58 PM
Canadian passport is not an indulgence: how the claimant for "Gulliver" Adamovsky tries to hide his Russian citizenship
12:57 PM
How not to fall victim to apartment fraudsters: main signs of deception when renting
10:13 AM
Ukraine prepares to reform the title "Mother Heroine": what will change?
09:40 AM
Strike on Kryvyi Rih on June 30: enemy UAV hit near military enlistment office
June 30, 06:31 AM
What changes await Ukrainians in July: a new voltage standard in the power grid and the return of salary indexation
June 29, 04:28 PM
President Zelenskyy posthumously awarded pilot Maksym Ustymenko the title of Hero of Ukraine: details of the decree
June 29, 02:43 PM
Trump considers new sanctions against Russia after July vacation - Senator Lindsey Graham
June 29, 10:23 AM
A Week on the Growing Moon: Astro-Forecast for June 30 - July 6
June 28, 04:01 PM
What unites the former vice-mayor of Kharkiv, a sushi restaurant employee, and fortification structures?
June 28, 02:03 PM
Five long-awaited premieres: what to watch in hot July
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Charlize Theron criticized Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez for their extravagant $50 million weddingJune 30, 06:34 AM • 36012 views
Kryvyi Rih subjected to Russian drone attack, there are hits - VilkulJune 30, 07:05 AM • 42089 views
"F1" with Brad Pitt debuted with $144 million globally, securing Apple's first box office hitJune 30, 07:19 AM • 51481 views
A military responded if the enemy is indeed advancing in ZaporizhzhiaJune 30, 07:21 AM • 33336 views
Netflix unveils teaser for "Troll 2," the sequel to the successful Norwegian monster story11:05 AM • 27973 views
Publications
Canadian passport is not an indulgence: how the claimant for "Gulliver" Adamovsky tries to hide his Russian citizenship
12:58 PM
What changes await Ukrainians in July: a new voltage standard in the power grid and the return of salary indexationJune 30, 06:31 AM • 78784 views
What unites the former vice-mayor of Kharkiv, a sushi restaurant employee, and fortification structures?June 28, 04:01 PM • 260218 views
"I am not perfect - I am real": Olena Sosedka's motherhood as an example of strength
June 27, 03:12 PM • 278483 views
Wedding of the century for 20 million: Bezos closed part of Venice for the ceremonyJune 27, 01:17 PM • 264664 views
UNN Lite
Netflix unveils teaser for "Troll 2," the sequel to the successful Norwegian monster story11:05 AM • 28503 views
"F1" with Brad Pitt debuted with $144 million globally, securing Apple's first box office hitJune 30, 07:19 AM • 51996 views
Thai schoolboy rides a stallion to school every dayJune 29, 11:06 AM • 77453 views
John Travolta revives iconic 'Grease' character at Hollywood BowlJune 29, 09:35 AM • 89137 views
Five long-awaited premieres: what to watch in hot JulyJune 28, 02:03 PM • 195692 views
Two FSB employees detained in Azerbaijan

Kyiv • UNN

 • 268 views

In Baku, police detained two Russian FSB employees at the "Sputnik Azerbaijan" office. This happened amidst the cessation of the Russian media outlet's activities due to violation of parity conditions.

Two FSB employees detained in Azerbaijan

In Baku, at the office of the "Sputnik Azerbaijan" agency, the police conducted an operation, resulting in the detention of two employees of the Russian Federal Security Service. This happened against the backdrop of a decision to cease the activities of the Russian media due to violations of parity conditions between Azerbaijani state media and foreign journalists in the country. This was reported by APA, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

Since this morning, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan has been conducting an operation at the Baku office of "Sputnik Azerbaijan."

During the operation conducted by the police in the office of the "Sputnik Azerbaijan" agency (the Baku branch of the Russian MIA "Russia Today" - ed.), there are detainees. According to information obtained by APA, during the operation of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, two employees of the Federal Security Service (FSB) of Russia, who work at this agency, were detained.

- the publication states.

Addition

In February of this year, a decision was made to suspend the activities of the "Sputnik-Azerbaijan" agency, which operates as a branch of the Russian MIA "Russia Today." This decision, as stated, aimed to "ensure parity in the activities of Azerbaijani state media abroad and foreign journalists in the country."

In other words, the number of "Sputnik-Azerbaijan" journalists working in Baku was supposed to be equal to the number of AZERTAC journalists in Russia. However, the editorial office of "Sputnik Azerbaijan" did not implement this decision. Over the past period, the editorial office and staff have not ceased their activities.

Azerbaijan canceled all cultural events with the participation of the Russian Federation: what is the reason?29.06.25, 17:20 • 5700 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

