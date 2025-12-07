Two explosions rocked Krasnoyarsk industrial zone, one injured

In the Russian city of Krasnoyarsk, two explosions occurred on the territory of an industrial zone. A thermal power plant and gasoline canisters are located there, UNN reports with reference to Russian media.

The fire has already covered more than 800 square meters, a garage with four cars inside is burning. Explosions of gasoline canisters have been recorded.

It is reported that one person was injured. There is no information about fatalities.

