Two explosions rocked Krasnoyarsk industrial zone, one injured

$42.180.00
49.230.00
ukenru
05:16 PM • 2274 views
"With light, we will overcome darkness": The Bethlehem Peace Light has arrived in Ukraine, received by Plast scoutsPhoto
04:33 PM • 5492 views
In Ukraine, power outages will continue: schedules for Monday, December 8
02:41 PM • 10600 views
Russians changed their tactics of strikes on Ukraine: objects previously considered untouchable are now under threat
December 7, 11:06 AM • 15489 views
Russian occupiers destroyed the dam of the Pechenihy reservoir in Kharkiv OblastPhoto
December 6, 08:45 PM • 42914 views
Zelenskyy had a difficult conversation with Trump's representatives regarding territories - Axios
December 6, 09:02 AM • 55346 views
No model of security guarantees for Ukraine is possible without the Armed Forces: Syrskyi recorded a video addressVideo
December 6, 07:49 AM • 61343 views
Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on energy facilities in 8 regions, causing power outages - Ministry of Energy
December 6, 04:00 AM • 56257 views
Ukraine celebrates Armed Forces Day: history of formation and modern traditionsPhoto
December 5, 06:15 PM • 59047 views
US-Ukraine talks on "Trump's peace plan" to continue on Saturday, likely throughout the weekend – Axios
December 5, 03:45 PM • 56144 views
The main Christmas tree of the country lit up in Kyiv: what it was decorated withPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
2.1m/s
87%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Trump presented Kennedy Center medals to artists: Kiss and Stallone among those honoredPhotoDecember 7, 09:04 AM • 4500 views
"I earned it by working 26 hours a day, 8 days a week": Trump called not to discuss his FIFA Peace PrizeDecember 7, 09:35 AM • 4972 views
Russian assault trooper died, stuck in the "dragon's teeth" of the 110th brigadeVideoDecember 7, 11:25 AM • 11839 views
Collapse of key Atlantic current threatens Europe with extreme drought for hundreds of years – scientistsDecember 7, 11:46 AM • 4138 views
Russian attack on Pechenihy dam will not have critical impact on front - AFU03:33 PM • 4152 views
Publications
How to choose a legal Christmas tree: law enforcement offers adviceDecember 6, 12:23 PM • 45876 views
Live, artificial or potted: experts explained which Christmas tree is the most environmentally friendlyDecember 5, 05:32 PM • 55428 views
St. Nicholas Day: traditions, customs, and prohibitionsDecember 5, 11:30 AM • 68119 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?December 5, 11:17 AM • 88941 views
Magamedrasulov's release from custody does not mean acquittal: what the NABU detective is accused of and what could happen nextDecember 5, 06:30 AM • 76684 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Elon Musk
Petr Pavel
Musician
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kremenchuk
Donetsk Oblast
Village
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBODecember 5, 12:40 PM • 38931 views
Trump changed architects for White House ballroomDecember 5, 06:50 AM • 48393 views
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first timeVideoDecember 4, 02:10 PM • 49692 views
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 2025December 4, 08:53 AM • 63710 views
"For peace": Hegseth said he would host a dinner with Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin, with "Russian dressing" on the menuDecember 3, 09:06 AM • 61547 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Shahed-136
Film

Two explosions rocked Krasnoyarsk industrial zone, one injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 246 views

Two explosions occurred in the industrial zone of Krasnoyarsk, causing a fire covering an area of over 800 square meters. One person was injured, four cars are burning, and gasoline canisters are exploding.

Two explosions rocked Krasnoyarsk industrial zone, one injured

In the Russian city of Krasnoyarsk, two explosions occurred on the territory of an industrial zone. A thermal power plant and gasoline canisters are located there, UNN reports with reference to Russian media.

Details

The fire has already covered more than 800 square meters, a garage with four cars inside is burning. Explosions of gasoline canisters have been recorded.

It is reported that one person was injured. There is no information about fatalities.

Recall

On Saturday evening, December 6, part of the Russian city of Belgorod, as well as its suburbs, were left without electricity.

Yevhen Ustimenko

News of the World
Energy
Heating
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity