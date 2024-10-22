Two explosions occurred in the russian city of yefremov
Kyiv • UNN
Two explosions occurred in efremov, tula region, russia, with an interval of 5 minutes. Local residents report a fire near a synthetic rubber plant, but there is no official information about the incident.
Today, residents of the russian city of efremov in the tula region witnessed two explosions that occurred five minutes apart. This is reported by the russian media, UNN reports.
Details
According to local residents, the explosions caused a fire near the yefremivka synthetic rubber plant.
There is no official information about the incident yet. Local response services and law enforcement agencies are likely working to determine the cause of the explosions and to clean up the aftermath.
