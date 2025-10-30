Two energy facilities in Lviv region damaged due to Russian attack

In the Lviv region, two energy facilities were damaged as a result of a massive Russian attack, Maksym Kozytskyi, head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration, announced on Thursday on Telegram, writes UNN.

As a result of the combined air and missile strike that took place on the night of October 30, two energy infrastructure facilities were damaged in the Lviv region. - Kozytskyi wrote.

According to him, "due to the consequences of the attack on Ukraine, in all regions, including ours, unfortunately, it was necessary to introduce hourly power outage schedules." "If you have electricity now, please use it sparingly," he emphasized.

Addition

Also, Vinnytsia and Ivano-Frankivsk regions today suffered a massive Russian attack, where the enemy attacked critical infrastructure. In Vinnytsia, 5 people were reported injured, including a child, and in Ladyzhyn, there are interruptions with electricity, water, and heat.

Rivne region was also affected. According to Oleksandr Koval, head of the Rivne Regional Military Administration, "as a result of the enemy attack, we have minor damage to civilian infrastructure, no one was injured."