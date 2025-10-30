$42.080.01
48.980.00
ukenru
08:17 AM • 3548 views
Hourly power outages canceled, but may return - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
08:02 AM • 7460 views
China's goals: expert assesses the likelihood of Beijing's participation in negotiations on the war in Ukraine
07:49 AM • 7394 views
Vinnytsia and Ivano-Frankivsk regions suffered a Russian attack on critical infrastructure: there are casualties, in Ladyzhyn - power, water, and heat outages
06:13 AM • 14526 views
Trump discussed Russia's war against Ukraine with Xi Jinping: says China to work with the US on a solution
October 30, 01:44 AM • 24429 views
Trump ordered the US to start nuclear weapons tests
October 29, 06:25 PM • 43171 views
In Ukraine, young people aged 18-25 will be able to receive up to UAH 200,000 to start a business
October 29, 04:51 PM • 44061 views
Court remands ex-head of Ukrenergo Kudrytskyi in custody for two months
Exclusive
October 29, 02:53 PM • 42349 views
In Irpin, a cat died after a probable shooting: police are investigating the incident
Exclusive
October 29, 12:54 PM • 89522 views
Acting Rector of DSTU Andriy Kudryashov "forgot" to declare cohabitant and expensive gifts: what NACP should checkPhoto
Exclusive
October 29, 12:21 PM • 43821 views
Illegal gambling activities: since the beginning of this year, as many cases have been sent to court as in the entire year 2024
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Two energy facilities in Lviv region damaged due to Russian attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1398 views

As a result of the air and missile strike on October 30, two energy infrastructure facilities in Lviv region were damaged.

Two energy facilities in Lviv region damaged due to Russian attack

In the Lviv region, two energy facilities were damaged as a result of a massive Russian attack, Maksym Kozytskyi, head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration, announced on Thursday on Telegram, writes UNN.

As a result of the combined air and missile strike that took place on the night of October 30, two energy infrastructure facilities were damaged in the Lviv region.

- Kozytskyi wrote.

According to him, "due to the consequences of the attack on Ukraine, in all regions, including ours, unfortunately, it was necessary to introduce hourly power outage schedules." "If you have electricity now, please use it sparingly," he emphasized.

Addition

Also, Vinnytsia and Ivano-Frankivsk regions today suffered a massive Russian attack, where the enemy attacked critical infrastructure. In Vinnytsia, 5 people were reported injured, including a child, and in Ladyzhyn, there are interruptions with electricity, water, and heat.

Rivne region was also affected. According to Oleksandr Koval, head of the Rivne Regional Military Administration, "as a result of the enemy attack, we have minor damage to civilian infrastructure, no one was injured."

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Lviv Oblast
Ukraine