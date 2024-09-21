Two enemy drones were downed in Cherkasy region at night

Two enemy drones were downed in Cherkasy region overnight, the Russian attack resulted in no casualties or damage, the head of the Cherkasy RMA, Ihor Taburets, said on Saturday, UNN reports.

The night passed with alarms for the region. At this time, enemy UAVs were spotted in the sky. Our defenders downed two thanks to electronic warfare countermeasures. No casualties or destruction - Taburets wrote on Telegram.

5 missiles and 11 out of 16 Shaheds were destroyed over Ukraine at night, 5 drones were lost as a result of electronic warfare