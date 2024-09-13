ukenru
Actual
Two elderly women die of stress after Russian air strike on Okhtyrka

Two elderly women die of stress after Russian air strike on Okhtyrka

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26852 views

During the Russian attack on Okhtyrka, windows shattered in a nursing home. Two women died of stress, said the director of the facility, Viktor Tokarev.

In Okhtyrka, Sumy region, two elderly women died of stress after the morning Russian attack on the city. This was reported by Viktor Tokarev, director of the Okhtyrka Nursing Home for the Elderly and Persons with Disabilities, in a commentary to Suspilne , UNN reports

In our institution, on the second floor in the assembly hall, the windows shattered. There were women there, two of them died from stress. We will bury them

 ,” said Viktor Tokarev.

Recall 

On the morning of September 13, Russians carried out an air strike on Okhtyrka in Sumy region, using a guided missile. A multi-storey building, outbuildings, cars, and business premises were damaged.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyWar

