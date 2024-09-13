Two elderly women die of stress after Russian air strike on Okhtyrka

In Okhtyrka, Sumy region, two elderly women died of stress after the morning Russian attack on the city. This was reported by Viktor Tokarev, director of the Okhtyrka Nursing Home for the Elderly and Persons with Disabilities, in a commentary to Suspilne , UNN reports.

In our institution, on the second floor in the assembly hall, the windows shattered. There were women there, two of them died from stress. We will bury them ,” said Viktor Tokarev.

Recall

On the morning of September 13, Russians carried out an air strike on Okhtyrka in Sumy region, using a guided missile. A multi-storey building, outbuildings, cars, and business premises were damaged.