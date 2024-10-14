Two drunken Volyn residents tried to illegally cross the border with Poland: what is known
Kyiv • UNN
Border guards detained two drunken men from Novovolynsk who were trying to illegally enter Poland. The offenders left two women in the border area and tried to overcome the barrier fence.
On the evening of October 13, border guards detained two drunken Volyn residents who were trying to illegally cross the border with Poland, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reported, UNN reported.
Details
Reportedly, soldiers of the Morozovychi department found two men near the Ukrainian-Polish border who were trying to overcome the barrier fence. Noticing the border patrol, the men tried to escape, but were quickly caught by border guards.
It turned out that they were not alone - there were two other women with them.
As it became known, four residents of Novovolynsk went on vacation to a forest near the border. After drinking alcoholic beverages, the men, born in 1987 and 1997, decided to make a spontaneous trip to Poland, leaving the women in the border area
Border guards drew up administrative materials against all four for violating the border regime. Two men who tried to illegally cross the border will be brought to court.
