Two dead and two injured: a fire broke out in a private house in Zhytomyr region

On the night of November 1, around 4 a.m., a fire broke out in a private house in the village of Kamyanka, Korosten district. During the extinguishing, rescuers found the bodies of two women, and two more people were injured. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

As reported by the State Emergency Service, today, November 1, around 4 a.m., a fire broke out in a private house in the village of Kamyanka, Korosten district. The fire completely engulfed the wooden house and spread to outbuildings.

"A family with two children evacuated on their own. A woman with carbon monoxide poisoning and a man with lacerations to his forearm were hospitalized in a local hospital. During the extinguishing, rescuers found the bodies of two women (66 and 49 years old). The fire was extinguished at 07:45," the State Emergency Service added.

The preliminary cause is a violation of the rules for installing the chimney.

Recall

On November 1, the enemy attacked Mykolaiv, as a result of which there were wounded. In Poltava region, after the attack, a fire broke out at a gas production facility.