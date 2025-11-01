Two dead and two injured: a fire broke out in a private house in Zhytomyr region

$42.080.01
48.980.00
ukenru
08:30 AM • 10360 views
Five long-awaited premieres you can't miss: what to watch in NovemberVideo
Exclusive
07:00 AM • 21571 views
How to follow a vegan diet without harming your health: advice from a nutritionistPhoto
06:00 AM • 24087 views
Processing deferrals in ASCs, changes in Basic Social Assistance, extension of mobilization: what will change from November 1
October 31, 08:50 PM • 29414 views
Defence Intelligence of Ukraine conducts counterattack near Pokrovsk to unblock logistics - source
October 31, 06:17 PM • 44581 views
Ukraine temporarily banned the export of unprocessed timber
October 31, 05:29 PM • 39244 views
Pentagon approves transfer of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, final decision rests with Trump - Media
October 31, 04:15 PM • 35271 views
Former Odesa mayor Trukhanov sent to 24/7 house arrest until December 28
Exclusive
October 31, 02:27 PM • 36025 views
Marriage via "Diia": over 50 couples were denied marriage registration
Exclusive
October 31, 12:28 PM • 30592 views
This is North Korea: economist criticized the idea of reducing the number of pharmacies in Ukraine
October 31, 12:08 PM • 55416 views
The best asset is you: why mental health and development are more important than deposits
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
4m/s
88%
745mm
Popular news
Trump declares Nigeria a "country of particular concern" over threat to ChristianityNovember 1, 02:14 AM • 9766 views
Powerful explosion at New Mexico's largest oil refinery: there are casualtiesNovember 1, 02:46 AM • 3758 views
Russia legalizes mobilization of Ukrainians: "military lists" being prepared in Melitopol - CNSNovember 1, 03:18 AM • 15857 views
Denmark strengthens Greenland's defense amid Trump's annexation claims and growing Russian activity - BloombergNovember 1, 03:55 AM • 5800 views
"Mirror response to Russian missile strikes": ISW assesses prospects of US providing Tomahawk missiles to UkraineNovember 1, 05:40 AM • 11572 views
Publications
How to follow a vegan diet without harming your health: advice from a nutritionistPhoto
Exclusive
07:00 AM • 21568 views
Processing deferrals in ASCs, changes in Basic Social Assistance, extension of mobilization: what will change from November 106:00 AM • 24084 views
Top autumn soups you'll want to cook again and againPhotoOctober 31, 02:59 PM • 52592 views
The best asset is you: why mental health and development are more important than depositsOctober 31, 12:08 PM • 55416 views
Fugitive Rector Continues to Work at State Biotechnological University: Ministry of Education and Science Ignores Court Verdict Against MP Andriy Odarchenko
Exclusive
October 31, 10:56 AM • 47925 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitaliy Kim
Kyrylo Budanov
Maia Sandu
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Pokrovsk
Mykolaiv
Poltava Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five long-awaited premieres you can't miss: what to watch in NovemberVideo08:30 AM • 10359 views
Top autumn soups you'll want to cook again and againPhotoOctober 31, 02:59 PM • 52592 views
The official trailer for the final season of "Stranger Things" has been releasedVideoOctober 31, 11:19 AM • 35882 views
King of Britain stripped Prince Andrew of his title: now he is Andrew Mountbatten WindsorOctober 30, 07:41 PM • 44468 views
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco celebrated a month of marriage: how the stars' vacation in California wentOctober 29, 03:50 PM • 76515 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
The Economist
Film
Social network

Two dead and two injured: a fire broke out in a private house in Zhytomyr region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 258 views

On November 1, a fire broke out in a private house in the village of Kamyanka, Korosten district, killing two women aged 66 and 49. Two other people, a woman with carbon monoxide poisoning and a man with lacerations, were hospitalized.

Two dead and two injured: a fire broke out in a private house in Zhytomyr region

On the night of November 1, around 4 a.m., a fire broke out in a private house in the village of Kamyanka, Korosten district. During the extinguishing, rescuers found the bodies of two women, and two more people were injured. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

As reported by the State Emergency Service, today, November 1, around 4 a.m., a fire broke out in a private house in the village of Kamyanka, Korosten district. The fire completely engulfed the wooden house and spread to outbuildings.

"A family with two children evacuated on their own. A woman with carbon monoxide poisoning and a man with lacerations to his forearm were hospitalized in a local hospital. During the extinguishing, rescuers found the bodies of two women (66 and 49 years old). The fire was extinguished at 07:45," the State Emergency Service added.

The preliminary cause is a violation of the rules for installing the chimney.

Recall

On November 1, the enemy attacked Mykolaiv, as a result of which there were wounded. In Poltava region, after the attack, a fire broke out at a gas production facility.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Energy
Heating
War in Ukraine
Zhytomyr Oblast
Poltava Oblast
Ukrgasvydobuvannya
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Mykolaiv