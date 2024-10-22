Two days of mourning announced in Sumy for victims of Russian strikes
Kyiv • UNN
October 23-24 are declared Days of Mourning in Sumy for the victims of the night attacks by the Russian Federation. More than 20 enemy Shahed drones were shot down in the region overnight, killing three people, including a child.
October 23-24 are declared Days of Mourning in Sumy for the citizens killed in the night, according to a statement by the Sumy City Council, reports UNN.
"23-24.10. 20224 - Days of mourning for those killed on the night of October 22," the RMA message reads.
Throughout this night and morning , Sumy and the region have been under Russian attack. Over the last day alone, air defense forces shot down more than 20 enemy Shahed UAVs in the region.
Three people, including a child, died as a result of Russian attacks.