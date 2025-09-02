$41.370.05
Two children died, three more were injured in a fire in Kryvyi Rih

Kyiv • UNN

 • 658 views

Two children, aged 2 and 5, died in a fire in a five-story building in Kryvyi Rih. Three more children and a woman were hospitalized with injuries.

Two children died, three more were injured in a fire in Kryvyi Rih

As a result of a fire in a five-story residential building in Kryvyi Rih, two children died, and three more children and a woman were injured. This was reported by the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, as reported by UNN.

Details

In the afternoon, the "101" Rescue Service received a report about a fire in an apartment in a five-story residential building located on Ihor Novytskyi Street in the Metalurhiinyi district of Kryvyi Rih. In the apartment on the first floor, property was burning over an area of 35 sq.m. During the fire extinguishing, rescuers carried two unconscious children out of the burning apartment. Medical workers performed resuscitation measures, but, unfortunately, two girls, aged two and five, died

- the report says. 

It is noted that a woman, born in 1986, and three children aged 5, 7, and 13, were hospitalized before the arrival of rescuers. The fire has been extinguished.

9 rescuers and 3 units of fire and rescue equipment from the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast were involved in extinguishing the fire.

Recall

The Ukrainian fire-fighting aircraft An-32P of the "XENA" company was involved in extinguishing forest fires in Montenegro.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyCrimes and emergenciesEvents
Montenegro
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
Kryvyi Rih