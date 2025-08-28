Two buses collided in Kirovohrad region: 6 dead, including a child

In the Kirovohrad region, a road accident involving two buses occurred overnight, with 6 reported victims, including a child, and 6 injured, including a child, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in the region reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

Details

As reported by the State Emergency Service in Kirovohrad region, the accident involving a MAN bus and a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter minibus occurred on August 28 overnight.

"Rescuers were involved in eliminating the consequences of the crash, who extricated the bodies of 6 deceased persons, including one child, from the mangled vehicles. Also, 6 people, including a child, were injured during the accident," the report says.

All victims, as indicated, were hospitalized to medical facilities.

Law enforcement officers are establishing the circumstances of the incident.

Road accidents with victims increased by 11%: top roads with the highest number of accidents