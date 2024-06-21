ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
Two beluga whales evacuated from Kharkiv to an aquarium in Spain

Kyiv • UNN

 24095 views

Two belugas named plombir and Miranda, aged 14 and 15, were evacuated from Kharkiv's Nemo Dolphinarium to an oceanographic Park in Valencia, Spain, after intense Russian shelling threatened their safety.

Two beluga whales that came under Russian fire were evacuated from Kharkiv to the Valencia aquarium l'oceanographic, Bild reported on Thursday.

Details

The whales, nicknamed Ice Cream and Miranda, are 14 and 15 years old.

They lived in the Kharkiv city Dolphinarium "Nemo" in the Shevchenko garden. In recent months, the city has been subjected to intense Russian shelling, the decision to evacuate was made after one of the shells fell near the Dolphinarium. Whales decided to evacuate to the Aquarium of Valencia.

On Wednesday, Spaniards reported that plombir and Miranda arrived safely at the aquarium after a "grueling journey". Now their condition is closely monitored by specialists. After the adaptation period, they will join two local belugas, Yulka and Kilu.

addition

The beluga whale is a Marine Mammal, a species of toothed whale in the narwhal family. The largest individuals reach a length of 6 meters and a mass of about 2 tons, naturally live in the Arctic, but in winter they swim into the Baltic Sea.

The Oceanographic Park of Valencia L'oceanográfico is the largest oceanarium in Europe, the number of which is close to 45 tees. тварин 500 різних видів, розташованим на території площею 110 тис. кв.м., enter to the complex sporud, vidomih yak Misto mystetstv i sciences (Ciutat de les Arts i les Ciencias).

