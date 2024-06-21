Two beluga whales evacuated from Kharkiv to an aquarium in Spain

Two beluga whales that came under Russian fire were evacuated from Kharkiv to the Valencia aquarium l'oceanographic, Bild reported on Thursday.

The whales, nicknamed Ice Cream and Miranda, are 14 and 15 years old.

They lived in the Kharkiv city Dolphinarium "Nemo" in the Shevchenko garden. In recent months, the city has been subjected to intense Russian shelling, the decision to evacuate was made after one of the shells fell near the Dolphinarium. Whales decided to evacuate to the Aquarium of Valencia.

On Wednesday, Spaniards reported that plombir and Miranda arrived safely at the aquarium after a "grueling journey". Now their condition is closely monitored by specialists. After the adaptation period, they will join two local belugas, Yulka and Kilu.

The beluga whale is a Marine Mammal, a species of toothed whale in the narwhal family. The largest individuals reach a length of 6 meters and a mass of about 2 tons, naturally live in the Arctic, but in winter they swim into the Baltic Sea.

The Oceanographic Park of Valencia L'oceanográfico is the largest oceanarium in Europe.

