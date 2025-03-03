Tusk: West lacks unity on confiscation of seized assets of Russia - Tusk
Kyiv • UNN
The Prime Minister of Poland said that there is no common position on the confiscation of seized Russian assets among Western countries. Some countries fear the consequences for the euro and the banking system.
Western countries have no common position on the confiscation of seized Russian assets. This was stated by Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, according to UNN with reference to The Guardian.
Details
According to him, such uncertainty has developed even though European leaders agree on the feasibility of this idea. As Tusk said, some countries "fear the consequences either for the euro or for the banking system.
"Poland is pushing very hard for this, but let's be realistic: since we are not in the eurozone, our voice in this discussion will not be decisive," he said.
Recall
In February, the head of the European Union's diplomacy, Kaja Kallas, said that the number of countries in the EU supporting the confiscation of frozen Russian assetshad increased.
