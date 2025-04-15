$41.180.14
Tusk: Poland will help rebuild Ukraine, but will not be a "naive"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 7660 views

Prime Minister Tusk stated that Poland will support the reconstruction of Ukraine. The terminal in Sławków will be key, but the country's economic strategy will focus on protecting the interests of Polish business.

Tusk: Poland will help rebuild Ukraine, but will not be a "naive"

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has stated that it is time to rebuild the national economy and repolonize the market and capital.

He said this during the opening of the European Forum of New Ideas, UNN reports with reference to PAP.

Details

The era of naive globalization is coming to an end. If we want to achieve economic success, build a secure state, we must clearly tell ourselves and others that Poland will not be a naive partner in this increasingly ruthless competition of egoists in global markets and war fronts. Polish companies will not be at a disadvantage in competition with international giants

- Tusk emphasized.

He stressed that Polish companies should not be at a disadvantage compared to transnational giants. According to the Prime Minister, the terminal in the city of Slawkow, which will play an important role in logistics and transportation, in particular for the reconstruction of Ukraine, will be key to the country's economic strategy.

We have decided that the development of this place and its investments will be one hundred percent controlled by us - Poles, Polish companies and the Polish state. We will make money on this

- Tusk noted.

At the same time, he stressed that Poland will remain in solidarity with Ukraine:

We will help. Poland is in solidarity. Poland is a leader in solidarity. But never naively

- said Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

EconomyPoliticsNews of the World
Donald Tusk
Ukraine
Poland
