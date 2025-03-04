Tusk commented on Trump's decision to suspend aid to Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
Donald Tusk stated that a sovereign Ukraine means a stronger and safer Poland. He warned that those who question Ukraine's sovereignty are aiding Putin.
The head of the Polish government stated the threats of political chaos and instability, and emphasized that those who question Ukraine's sovereignty are helping Putin.
Reported by UNN citing Donald Tusk's page on platform X.
A sovereign, pro-Western Ukraine capable of defending itself against Russian aggression means a stronger and safer Poland. In times of political confusion and growing chaos, this is what matters most. Those who question this obvious truth contribute to Putin's triumph. Understand?
