Turkish Bayraktar Akıncı drone with Ukrainian engine successfully tested new ammunition

In Turkey, tests of the Bayraktar Akıncı drone, equipped with a Ukrainian engine, were shown. The video was published on the X social network by Baykar Chairman of the Board and Technical Director Selçuk Bayraktar, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the combat drone successfully fired new loitering munitions.

Bayraktar Akıncı. Test firing with smart munitions ALPAGUT and EREN munitions - reads the caption to the video.

Reference

Baykar began developing the Bayraktar Akıncı attack drone in 2018. The first prototype was presented the same year. And in 2019, it became known that the drone was equipped with Ukrainian turboprop engines.

Bayraktar Akıncı is a heavy attack drone capable of carrying up to 1350 kg of combat payload.

Recall

Earlier, an agreement was signed between the Saudi Arabian state defense industry company SAMI and the Turkish company Baykar regarding the localization of the production of unmanned aerial vehicles.

