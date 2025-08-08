Turkish Bayraktar Akıncı drone with Ukrainian engine successfully tested new ammunition

$41.610.07
Putin should not meet with Zelensky before our meeting - Trump
Exclusive
August 7, 03:56 PM • 53396 views
Instead of vital ones – ascorbic acid: what's wrong with the 30% discounted medicines listPhoto
Exclusive
August 7, 02:11 PM • 50334 views
"Anti-state decision": VRU Committee on National Security called for the cancellation of the State Aviation Service's transfer of Mi-8 powers to a foreign company
Exclusive
August 7, 12:15 PM • 109652 views
Introduction of excise tax on carbonated drinks: prices may increase by 10-20%
Exclusive
August 7, 11:55 AM • 109472 views
Didn't find or didn't look? Police confirmed they closed the case against NBU chief lawyer Zyma
Exclusive
August 7, 09:40 AM • 95462 views
New build market in Ukraine in 2025: how the war changed the construction map
August 7, 09:15 AM • 145460 views
TCR will be obliged to wear body cameras from September 1 - Ministry of Defense
Exclusive
August 7, 08:14 AM • 74748 views
Trilateral meeting of Zelenskyy, Trump, and Putin: political scientist assessed the likelihood of it taking place
August 7, 06:56 AM • 47435 views
Organized torture of journalist Roshchyna: head of pre-trial detention center in Taganrog заочно notified of suspicionVideo
August 6, 10:17 PM • 46274 views
"There is a very high probability that it will be so": Trump on meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

German engineers saved a “dead” Patriot radar: it is already destroying Russian targets in UkraineAugust 7, 03:02 PM • 7682 views
"Vitkoff said nothing of the sort": the Presidential Office called the "conditions for a truce" spread by Polish media a fakeAugust 7, 03:30 PM • 9070 views
A murdered woman and a severely injured man were found in a house in Zakarpattia: the police reported the first detailsAugust 7, 03:44 PM • 5380 views
Terrorist attack committed in Zhytomyr on order of Russia: one dead and one wounded, two teenagers detainedPhotoAugust 7, 04:29 PM • 3912 views
Ministers are proposed to be dismissed by councils based on interpellation: a bill has been registered in parliamentAugust 7, 04:51 PM • 16686 views
Instead of vital ones – ascorbic acid: what's wrong with the 30% discounted medicines listPhoto
Exclusive
August 7, 03:56 PM • 53396 views
Contenders for the Young Player of the Year trophy have been announced: who is on the list?PhotoAugust 7, 01:59 PM • 76933 views
Protecting the interests of pharma giants instead of patients: how MP Kuzminykh promotes the "Darnytsia" line under the guise of caring for UkrainiansPhotoAugust 7, 12:43 PM • 97261 views
Introduction of excise tax on carbonated drinks: prices may increase by 10-20%
Exclusive
August 7, 12:15 PM • 109652 views
Didn't find or didn't look? Police confirmed they closed the case against NBU chief lawyer Zyma
Exclusive
August 7, 11:55 AM • 109472 views
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the worldPhotoAugust 7, 11:02 AM • 120500 views
Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramasAugust 6, 10:39 AM • 138105 views
"House of the Dragon" star Matt Smith joins "Star Wars" - MediaAugust 6, 07:07 AM • 146681 views
Rapper Diddy appealed to Trump for a pardon - reportAugust 6, 05:58 AM • 137518 views
Tom Holland showed the first footage from the new movie "Spider-Man: A New Day"PhotoAugust 4, 03:58 PM • 147728 views
Turkish Bayraktar Akıncı drone with Ukrainian engine successfully tested new ammunition

Kyiv • UNN

 • 172 views

The Turkish Bayraktar Akıncı attack drone, equipped with a Ukrainian engine, successfully conducted test firings. The drone hit targets with the latest ALPAGUT and EREN loitering munitions.

Turkish Bayraktar Akıncı drone with Ukrainian engine successfully tested new ammunition

In Turkey, tests of the Bayraktar Akıncı drone, equipped with a Ukrainian engine, were shown. The video was published on the X social network by Baykar Chairman of the Board and Technical Director Selçuk Bayraktar, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the combat drone successfully fired new loitering munitions.

Bayraktar Akıncı. Test firing with smart munitions ALPAGUT and EREN munitions

- reads the caption to the video.

Reference

Baykar began developing the Bayraktar Akıncı attack drone in 2018. The first prototype was presented the same year. And in 2019, it became known that the drone was equipped with Ukrainian turboprop engines.

Bayraktar Akıncı is a heavy attack drone capable of carrying up to 1350 kg of combat payload.

Recall

Earlier, an agreement was signed between the Saudi Arabian state defense industry company SAMI and the Turkish company Baykar regarding the localization of the production of unmanned aerial vehicles.

Baykar plans to complete construction of a plant in Ukraine next year

