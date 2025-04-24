Selçuk Bayraktar

$
12:42 PM
• 14330 views
"Volodymyr, STOP!" Trump stated that he is not satisfied with Russian strikes on Kyiv
11:00 AM
• 32333 views
European diplomats react to massive Russian attack on Kyiv on April 24
April 24, 08:13 AM
• 70673 views
Rocket attack on Kyiv: two children from the same family among the dead
April 23, 05:58 PM
• 126458 views
Ukrainian delegation met with Kellogg: what they talked about
April 23, 03:00 PM
• 157578 views
A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details
April 23, 02:18 PM
• 218968 views
The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia
Exclusive
April 23, 01:00 PM
• 107232 views
Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction
Exclusive
April 23, 12:40 PM
• 181159 views
NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"
Exclusive
April 23, 12:29 PM
• 61249 views
Earthquake in Istanbul: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that Ukrainians have not contacted the consulate
Exclusive
April 23, 11:49 AM
• 42791 views
Ukraine will strengthen the protection of lawyers: signing of the Council of Europe Convention is expected in May - Head of the Verkhovna Rada Subcommittee
Massive attack on Ukraine on April 24: the Ministry of Internal Affairs showed the consequences of Russian strikes
April 24, 05:06 AM
• 66157 views
Director of the movie "I Know What You Did Last Summer" wanted to bring Gellar back
April 24, 06:58 AM
• 76991 views
Jason Biggs took control of his health: in the fight against bad habits, the star of "American Pie" has changed a lot
April 24, 08:47 AM
• 37599 views
“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine
11:00 AM
• 38938 views
The first minutes after the Russian strike on Kyiv: Biloshitskyi showed the video
12:26 PM
• 16737 views
"Trakhtibidokh", forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine
11:00 AM
• 39637 views
11:00 AM
• 39637 views
The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia
April 23, 02:18 PM
• 218968 views
April 23, 02:18 PM
• 218968 views
There is only one way out - Zyma "to the exit," or why the chief lawyer of the NBU should leave his post
April 23, 01:44 PM
• 125899 views
NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"
Exclusive
April 23, 12:40 PM
• 181159 views
Exclusive
April 23, 12:40 PM
• 181159 views
Seize the land - destroy science: why NAAS lands cannot be transferred to the State Property Fund
April 23, 11:46 AM
• 134178 views
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Cyril Ramaphosa
Andrzej Duda
Ukraine
Kyiv
United States
South Africa
France
Ben Affleck revealed why his children criticize his films, saying: "it's terrible!"
02:13 PM
• 3440 views
Jason Biggs took control of his health: in the fight against bad habits, the star of "American Pie" has changed a lot
April 24, 08:47 AM
• 38136 views
Director of the movie "I Know What You Did Last Summer" wanted to bring Gellar back
April 24, 06:58 AM
• 77522 views
Shakespeare's marriage may have been happier than previously thought - new research
April 23, 03:29 PM
• 52600 views
New photo of Prince Louis has been released in honor of his 7th birthday
April 23, 01:53 PM
• 59176 views
Telegram
Financial Times
The New York Times
9K720 Iskander
KAB-250
Selçuk Bayraktar
Turkish engineer and businessman
