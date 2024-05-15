Turkey wants to enshrine in law a new type of foreign espionage

Turkey is considering a package of laws that will introduce a "new type of espionage" - "agents of influence" - into the legislation. Amendments to the law have been proposed to stop the espionage activities of foreign intelligence services in Turkey, Bianet reports, UNN reports.

Details

The media used the phrase agent of influence to describe this new type of espionage.

They called it "a new aspect in intelligence warfare" and said the law would apply to agents of influence who conduct anti-Turkish propaganda, pretending to be useful to the country but undermining it at the same time.

Agents of influence who conduct propaganda in social networks, as well as those who violate the economic, social and public order of the country, may now be brought to criminal liability the publication says.

Although the term agent of influence was not clearly defined in Turkish law, it was often used in pro-government media as an accusation, especially against human rights defenders.

