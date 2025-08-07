Turkey is once again ready to mediate in negotiations between Russia and Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
The foreign ministers of Turkey and Russia discussed the war in Ukraine and negotiations. Ankara confirmed its readiness to be a mediator in peace settlement.
On Wednesday, a telephone conversation took place between the foreign ministers of Turkey and the Russian Federation, in which the key topic was Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine and the possibility of resuming the negotiation process. Ankara emphasized its role as an active mediator. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Turkish publication Yeni Safak.
During the conversation, Hakan Fidan emphasized the importance of maintaining political dialogue between the parties to the conflict. According to him, Turkey is ready to make efforts to facilitate a return to negotiations and establish communication channels between Moscow and Kyiv.
Ankara remains open to the role of mediator in resolving the Ukrainian crisis
The conversation between Fidan and Lavrov took place against the backdrop of Ankara's attempts to maintain a balance in relations with both Kyiv and Moscow, despite Russia's ongoing aggression and international sanctions.
Erdogan to visit Kyiv soon: the leitmotif of the visit named05.08.25, 00:17 • 8182 views