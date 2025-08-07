Turkey is once again ready to mediate in negotiations between Russia and Ukraine

$41.610.07
48.290.19
ukenru
Exclusive
02:11 PM • 5894 views
"Anti-state decision": VRU Committee on National Security called for the cancellation of the State Aviation Service's transfer of Mi-8 powers to a foreign company
Exclusive
12:15 PM • 35845 views
Introduction of excise tax on carbonated drinks: prices may increase by 10-20%
Exclusive
11:55 AM • 39069 views
Didn't find or didn't look? Police confirmed they closed the case against NBU chief lawyer Zyma
Exclusive
09:40 AM • 62635 views
New build market in Ukraine in 2025: how the war changed the construction map
August 7, 09:15 AM • 86823 views
TCR will be obliged to wear body cameras from September 1 - Ministry of Defense
Exclusive
August 7, 08:14 AM • 64686 views
Trilateral meeting of Zelenskyy, Trump, and Putin: political scientist assessed the likelihood of it taking place
August 7, 06:56 AM • 43215 views
Organized torture of journalist Roshchyna: head of pre-trial detention center in Taganrog заочно notified of suspicionVideo
August 6, 10:17 PM • 44346 views
"There is a very high probability that it will be so": Trump on meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy
August 6, 05:38 PM • 55994 views
Discussed what was voiced in Moscow: Zelenskyy spoke with Trump and European leaders
August 6, 05:25 PM • 55793 views
New coronavirus variant Stratus detected in Poltava region: what is known about it
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
3.1m/s
38%
755mm
Popular news
Zelenskyy changed the heads of the SBU in two regions: details of the decreesPhotoAugust 7, 05:55 AM • 44189 views
UAV attacks on Russia and Crimea: military unit ablaze, oil refinery hit, and trains haltedPhotoVideoAugust 7, 08:55 AM • 43255 views
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the worldPhoto11:02 AM • 62715 views
Ukraine plans to withdraw from another CIS agreement: this time - on the crediting of work experience11:42 AM • 15295 views
Protecting the interests of pharma giants instead of patients: how MP Kuzminykh promotes the "Darnytsia" line under the guise of caring for UkrainiansPhoto12:43 PM • 28244 views
Publications
Contenders for the Young Player of the Year trophy have been announced: who is on the list?Photo01:59 PM • 12241 views
Protecting the interests of pharma giants instead of patients: how MP Kuzminykh promotes the "Darnytsia" line under the guise of caring for UkrainiansPhoto12:43 PM • 29268 views
Introduction of excise tax on carbonated drinks: prices may increase by 10-20%
Exclusive
12:15 PM • 35880 views
Didn't find or didn't look? Police confirmed they closed the case against NBU chief lawyer Zyma
Exclusive
11:55 AM • 39098 views
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the worldPhoto11:02 AM • 63980 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Steve Witkoff
Friedrich Merz
Marco Rubio
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
France
Zakarpattia Oblast
Crimea
Advertisement
UNN Lite
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the worldPhoto11:02 AM • 63980 views
Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramasAugust 6, 10:39 AM • 120129 views
"House of the Dragon" star Matt Smith joins "Star Wars" - MediaAugust 6, 07:07 AM • 130231 views
Rapper Diddy appealed to Trump for a pardon - reportAugust 6, 05:58 AM • 122222 views
Tom Holland showed the first footage from the new movie "Spider-Man: A New Day"PhotoAugust 4, 03:58 PM • 133579 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Mi-8
Shahed-136
The New York Times
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Turkey is once again ready to mediate in negotiations between Russia and Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 266 views

The foreign ministers of Turkey and Russia discussed the war in Ukraine and negotiations. Ankara confirmed its readiness to be a mediator in peace settlement.

Turkey is once again ready to mediate in negotiations between Russia and Ukraine

On Wednesday, a telephone conversation took place between the foreign ministers of Turkey and the Russian Federation, in which the key topic was Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine and the possibility of resuming the negotiation process. Ankara emphasized its role as an active mediator. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Turkish publication Yeni Safak.

During the conversation, Hakan Fidan emphasized the importance of maintaining political dialogue between the parties to the conflict. According to him, Turkey is ready to make efforts to facilitate a return to negotiations and establish communication channels between Moscow and Kyiv.

Ankara remains open to the role of mediator in resolving the Ukrainian crisis

— emphasized the Turkish Foreign Ministry. 

The conversation between Fidan and Lavrov took place against the backdrop of Ankara's attempts to maintain a balance in relations with both Kyiv and Moscow, despite Russia's ongoing aggression and international sanctions.

Erdogan to visit Kyiv soon: the leitmotif of the visit named05.08.25, 00:17 • 8182 views

Veronika Marchenko

Politics
Turkey
Ukraine
Kyiv