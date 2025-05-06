Turkey has launched an ambitious project to build nuclear submarines: the Navy Commander announced the details

Turkey has launched a project to build nuclear submarines - this is one of the national goals of the state. This was reported by En Son Haber, reports UNN.

Details

Navy Commander Admiral Ercument Tatlioglu said that Ankara is building new boats independently of other countries: this is a national aspiration to strengthen the Turkish Navy for 139 years.

The construction of nuclear submarines is planned to be carried out after the completion of the MİLDEN project, which involves the construction of conventional submarines. According to Tatlioglu, Turkey aims to be one of the most prominent countries in this field, joining the United States, Russia, China, France, Great Britain and India.

We are building submarines independently of foreign countries, which has been our national aspiration for 139 years. After MİLDEN, we will take an important step towards nuclear submarines - said Tatlioglu.

Recall

