Turkey has launched an ambitious project to build nuclear submarines: the Navy Commander announced the details

$41.600.11
47.190.13
ukenru
Guys are stuffing their pockets: the Verkhovna Rada's agrarian committee is interested in schemes at the State Land Bank
Exclusive
07:11 AM • 2442 views

Guys are stuffing their pockets: the Verkhovna Rada's agrarian committee is interested in schemes at the State Land Bank

05:57 AM • 12201 views

What to give for Mother's Day: the best gift ideas

04:48 AM • 12819 views

Day of the Infantry of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: the role of infantrymen during the war against the Russian Federation

Exclusive
04:00 AM • 15144 views

The Cabinet of Ministers still does not have the results of the NABU audit: the Commission's work has been going on for more than half a year

Exclusive
May 5, 02:12 PM • 41849 views

The mission is to stay. Expert explains why Duma resorts to manipulations regarding the draft law on ARMA reform

May 5, 08:41 AM • 118529 views

Kursk operation achieved most of its goals - Syrskyi

Exclusive
May 5, 06:29 AM • 180751 views

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea

Exclusive
May 5, 06:08 AM • 182049 views

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11

May 3, 09:33 AM • 176497 views

Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky

Exclusive
May 3, 06:30 AM • 190325 views

Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+10°
2.6m/s
59%
750 mm
Popular news

In Poltava region, a schoolboy died in a physical education lesson

May 5, 09:58 PM • 9284 views

In Hungary, treasures dating back 3,400 years were discovered on an extinct volcano

May 5, 11:26 PM • 10802 views

Drones attacked Moscow at night: what is known about the consequences

May 5, 11:52 PM • 19151 views

"There will be no offensive today": Ukrainian Armed Forces fighters thwarted an attempt by the occupiers to advance in the Pokrovsk direction

02:03 AM • 11468 views

A missile ship with "Calibers" has left the Black Sea - Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

03:22 AM • 13527 views
Publications

What to give for Mother's Day: the best gift ideas

05:57 AM • 12217 views

Science that feeds Ukraine: how the development of Ukrainian animal husbandry ensures the food security of the state?

May 5, 01:53 PM • 77334 views

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea
Exclusive

May 5, 06:29 AM • 180758 views

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11
Exclusive

May 5, 06:08 AM • 182055 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 3, 06:01 AM • 239374 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Robert Fico

Pope Francis

Friedrich Merz

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Germany

Donetsk Oblast

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Met Gala 2025: celebrities impressed with their looks, Rihanna announced her third pregnancy

05:59 AM • 1550 views

Netflix released a teaser for the final season of "Squid Game": release date

05:16 AM • 4830 views

Sasha Bo's ex-husband is getting married for the second time

May 5, 08:19 PM • 13446 views

Sean Penn: Trump, like a "jealous killer", could destroy the world because of his own ambitions

May 5, 08:45 AM • 78033 views

Lady Gaga addressed fans after an attempted terrorist attack at the singer's largest concert in Rio de Janeiro

May 5, 08:03 AM • 76664 views
Actual

MIM-104 Patriot

Sukhoi Su-30

Saab JAS 39 Gripen

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Dassault Rafale

Turkey has launched an ambitious project to build nuclear submarines: the Navy Commander announced the details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 864 views

Turkey has launched a project to build nuclear submarines, seeking to join the elite club of countries that possess this technology. Ankara is building the submarines independently, after the completion of the MİLDEN project.

Turkey has launched an ambitious project to build nuclear submarines: the Navy Commander announced the details

Turkey has launched a project to build nuclear submarines - this is one of the national goals of the state. This was reported by En Son Haber, reports UNN.

Details

Navy Commander Admiral Ercument Tatlioglu said that Ankara is building new boats independently of other countries: this is a national aspiration to strengthen the Turkish Navy for 139 years.

The construction of nuclear submarines is planned to be carried out after the completion of the MİLDEN project, which involves the construction of conventional submarines. According to Tatlioglu, Turkey aims to be one of the most prominent countries in this field, joining the United States, Russia, China, France, Great Britain and India.

We are building submarines independently of foreign countries, which has been our national aspiration for 139 years. After MİLDEN, we will take an important step towards nuclear submarines

- said Tatlioglu.

Recall

Turkey is developing new prototypes of the KAAN fighter, test flights are scheduled for the end of 2025. According to the General Director of Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI), Mehmet Demiroglu

Also, the Ambassador of Ukraine to Turkey, Vasyl Bodnar, stated that Kyiv wants to buy and use the Turkish fifth-generation KAAN fighters.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

News of the WorldTechnologies
India
France
United Kingdom
China
Turkey
United States
Brent
$61.42
Bitcoin
$94,495.20
S&P 500
$5,675.17
Tesla
$281.41
Газ TTF
$33.24
Золото
$3,373.30
Ethereum
$1,806.35