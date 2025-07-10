Tunnel collapses in Los Angeles: 31 workers rescued

An industrial tunnel collapsed in the Wilmington area of Los Angeles, USA, late Wednesday evening, and all 31 workers were rescued, city authorities reported, according to UNN, citing Reuters.

Details

The collapsed tunnel was 5.5 meters in diameter and was being built for the municipal wastewater treatment system, according to a statement from the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD).

"The Los Angeles Fire Department just reported that all workers trapped in the tunnel in Wilmington are now freed and accounted for. I just spoke with many of them. Thank you to all our brave first responders who reacted immediately," Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass wrote in a post on X.

The Los Angeles Fire Department reported that the collapse occurred approximately 10 km south of the tunnel's single entrance. More than 100 rescuers were dispatched to the scene.

