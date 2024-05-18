Tuapse oil refinery in russia shut down after a Ukrainian UAV attack

An oil refinery in the russian city of tuapse has shut down after a Ukrainian drone attack. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

A Ukrainian drone attack on the tuapse oil refinery in russia resulted in a fire that caused an emergency shutdown of the plant.

According to sources, the drones hit the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) production unit, while the crude distillation unit (CDU) remained unharmed.

It is also reported that it is technically possible to bypass the damaged LPG unit and restart the refinery relatively soon.

Rosneft officials have not commented on the attack.

Recall

The annual capacity of the tuapse refinery is 12 million metric tons (240 thousand barrels per day). The refinery produces naphtha, fuel oil, vacuum gas oil and high-sulfur diesel fuel and supplies fuel mainly to Turkey, China, Malaysia and Singapore. In 2023, the refinery processed 9.378 million tons of crude oil, producing 3.306 million tons of gas oil and 3.123 million tons of fuel oil.

