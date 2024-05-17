Fire breaks out at russian oil refinery in tuapse after drone attack

A fire broke out at a tuapse oil refinery in russia after an attack by unmanned aerial vehicles. This is reported by the russian media, UNN reports.

Details

This morning, as a result of an attempted terrorist attack using two unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the city of tuapse, russia, a fire broke out on the territory of the tuapse oil refinery.

According to the operational headquarters of the krasnodar Territory, provided by the Tuapse District Emergency Department, the UAV crash caused a fire on the territory of the oil refinery. Special services are currently extinguishing the fire. Preliminary reports indicate that there were no casualties.

Local residents report that a siren has been sounding in the city for several minutes. There were also reports of communication problems.

