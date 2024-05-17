Fire breaks out at russian oil refinery in tuapse after drone attack

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 71038 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 105164 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 148154 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 152380 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 248923 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173790 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165097 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148272 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225117 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113038 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Fire breaks out at russian oil refinery in tuapse after drone attack

Fire breaks out at russian oil refinery in tuapse after drone attack

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25200 views

The fire at the tuapse oil refinery in russia broke out after an attack by two unmanned aerial vehicles, which resulted in no injuries but set off sirens in the city.

A fire broke out at a tuapse oil refinery in russia after an attack by unmanned aerial vehicles. This is reported by the russian media, UNN reports.

Details

This morning, as a result of an attempted terrorist attack using two unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the city of tuapse, russia, a fire broke out on the territory of the tuapse oil refinery.

According to the operational headquarters of the krasnodar Territory, provided by the Tuapse District Emergency Department, the UAV crash caused a fire on the territory of the oil refinery. Special services are currently extinguishing the fire. Preliminary reports indicate that there were no casualties.

Local residents report that a siren has been sounding in the city for several minutes. There were also reports of communication problems.

krasnodar region: UAV attack causes explosions at port and oil depot in russia

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarNews of the World
bezpilotnyi-litalnyi-aparatUnmanned aerial vehicle

