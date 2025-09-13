$41.310.10
September 12, 07:25 PM • 12038 views
No worse than Patriot: Zelenskyy compared Kellogg to air defense
September 12, 05:47 PM • 23782 views
Defense Forces completely thwarted the offensive operation on Sumy - Zelenskyy
September 12, 05:37 PM • 18841 views
NATO launches Operation "Eastern Sentinel" in response to Russian drone attack on Poland
September 12, 02:30 PM • 30481 views
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this day
September 12, 02:01 PM • 39242 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
September 12, 11:55 AM • 32702 views
In Ukraine, the compensation mechanism for IDPs within the eOselia program has started: MP Shuliak told what will change
Exclusive
September 12, 10:50 AM • 31542 views
Oil shipments suspended: SBU drones hit key Russian export hub - Port of PrimorskPhoto
Exclusive
September 12, 09:11 AM • 23598 views
The Impact of AI on Education: How ChatGPT and Other Tools Are Changing Learning
Exclusive
September 12, 08:46 AM • 32709 views
A large number of pharmacies in Ukraine ensures drug accessibility for patients - experts
September 12, 08:16 AM • 20652 views
Great Britain tightened sanctions against Russia: Foreign Minister arrived in Kyiv
Tsunami threat: 7.7 magnitude earthquake strikes off the coast of Russia's Kamchatka

Kyiv • UNN

 • 174 views

A 7.7 magnitude earthquake with a focal depth of about 10 km has been recorded off the coast of Kamchatka. A tsunami threat has been declared, while no warnings have been issued in neighboring Japan.

Tsunami threat: 7.7 magnitude earthquake strikes off the coast of Russia's Kamchatka

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 occurred off the coast of Kamchatka in Russia. This was reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

It is noted that residents were warned about the threat of a tsunami. According to the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ), the earthquake's focus was at a depth of about 10 km. At the same time, the US Geological Survey (USGS) estimated the magnitude at 7.4 with a depth of 39.5 km.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning System reported a tsunami threat as a result of the earthquake.

- the message says.

At the same time, no tsunami warning was issued in Japan, located southwest of the Kamchatka Peninsula.

Recall

At the end of July, an earthquake with a magnitude of 7.5 occurred in Kamchatka, causing a tsunami threat. Local publics reported that a four-meter wave was recorded in the region.

Earthquake damages Russian submarine base in Kamchatka - The Telegraph01.08.25, 14:22 • 3993 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

News of the WorldEvents
Japan