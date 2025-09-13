Tsunami threat: 7.7 magnitude earthquake strikes off the coast of Russia's Kamchatka
A 7.7 magnitude earthquake with a focal depth of about 10 km has been recorded off the coast of Kamchatka. A tsunami threat has been declared, while no warnings have been issued in neighboring Japan.
An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 occurred off the coast of Kamchatka in Russia. This was reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.
It is noted that residents were warned about the threat of a tsunami. According to the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ), the earthquake's focus was at a depth of about 10 km. At the same time, the US Geological Survey (USGS) estimated the magnitude at 7.4 with a depth of 39.5 km.
The Pacific Tsunami Warning System reported a tsunami threat as a result of the earthquake.
At the same time, no tsunami warning was issued in Japan, located southwest of the Kamchatka Peninsula.
At the end of July, an earthquake with a magnitude of 7.5 occurred in Kamchatka, causing a tsunami threat. Local publics reported that a four-meter wave was recorded in the region.
